Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong each scored 18 points to lead No. 20 Miami to a comfortable 86-63 victory over host Florida State on Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla. The Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) put together a torrid shooting performance from the outset to beat their longtime state rivals in the first of two meetings this season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO