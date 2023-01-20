Read full article on original website
Six of the Best Dining Deals to Check Out During Baltimore Restaurant Week
It’s hard to resist a good deal—and even harder when it’s on food. Lucky for restaurant regulars, Baltimore Restaurant Week is returning this Friday, January 27 through Sunday, February, 5. Throughout the 10-day promotion, diners can choose from more than 75 participating city eateries to enjoy prix-fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus priced from $20 to $55. If you’re on a roll with beginning-of-year budgeting—and hoping to remain savvy with your dining dollars—we’ve got you covered with a list of spots to get the most bang for your buck.
2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards
Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space
A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
ARLS Properties Starts Work on 35-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Bel Air, Md.
Baltimore-based developer ARLS Properties on Tuesday started construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community in Bel Air, Md. When completed, the development will include 115,000 square feet of office space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. A four-story multifamily building with 50 units will be the first property...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Hot House: Historic Williams House offers gorgeous view of Greenspring Valley
10600 Park Heights Avenue, Owings Mills. Hot House: Historic 1902 estate overlooking the Greenspring Valley. 6 bedrooms/5 bathrooms. 7,439 square feet. Asking price: $3.85 million. What: As you drive along the roads in the Greenspring and Worthington Valleys and see long driveways, there’s no clue as to what lies at...
Sunday Gardener: Valley View Farms previews the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this special edition of Sunday Gardener, we head down to the Baltimore Convention Center for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show. We are joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as she tells us about the show, and shows us some of the plants available from the different suppliers.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
Abingdon man collects $50,000 prize after buying winning scratch-off in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—An Abingdon man has cashed in after buying a winning scratch-off in Joppa. Larry Rexroth enjoys playing Maryland Lottery games, particularly the scratch-offs that he buys several times a week. The Abingdon resident is also no stranger to Lottery second-chance promotions, having won Contestant of the Game honors for a prior Home Run Riches promotion. This time, Larry found $50,000 worth of good fortune playing a $50,000 Cash scratch-off.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Essex shooting leaves one injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an Essex shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday evening. At just after 7:45 p.m. on January 24, officers responded to the 900-block of Holgate Drive (21221) following reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found an adult male victim...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex
BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
The cultural abomination of drag queen story hour came to Baltimore
It was a scene that more resembled "Caligula's court" than a building that holds scores of books. A man, dressed as a woman with too much makeup, reads stories to children. Only in 21st-century America could anyone find this cultural aberration permissible. And last week, this circus came to Baltimore.
3 people injured, 10 puppies and 1 dog die in Southwest Baltimore fire, say officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire in southwest Baltimore this morning left three people injured, and 10 puppies and their mother died in the fire. Two of the people jumped from the back of the building, according to Capt. Hoerl, the acting battalion chief. The fire broke out in the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer
A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo
Fells Point has welcomed a new addition to its collection of hot spots with the Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House. The restaurant, which opened its doors just weeks ago at 1724 Thames St., offers Italian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on house-made dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. “Prima dopo” which means...
Police search for man who broke glass door at Baltimore City Hall
Baltimore police are searching for a man who they said broke a glass window on a door at City Hall. City police said a man who had an object, possibly a hammer, broke the window of a door around 9:23 a.m. The man ran away. Police said officers are investigating...
Owner of Walker-Daniels apartments responds to tenants' claims of poor living
People living in the Walker-Daniels Apartment building have been calling out for help for over a year, with concerns not only for their health but also their safety.
