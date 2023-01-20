ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Baltimore magazine

Six of the Best Dining Deals to Check Out During Baltimore Restaurant Week

It’s hard to resist a good deal—and even harder when it’s on food. Lucky for restaurant regulars, Baltimore Restaurant Week is returning this Friday, January 27 through Sunday, February, 5. Throughout the 10-day promotion, diners can choose from more than 75 participating city eateries to enjoy prix-fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus priced from $20 to $55. If you’re on a roll with beginning-of-year budgeting—and hoping to remain savvy with your dining dollars—we’ve got you covered with a list of spots to get the most bang for your buck.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards

Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space

A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

ARLS Properties Starts Work on 35-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Bel Air, Md.

Baltimore-based developer ARLS Properties on Tuesday started construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community in Bel Air, Md. When completed, the development will include 115,000 square feet of office space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. A four-story multifamily building with 50 units will be the first property...
BEL AIR, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Abingdon man collects $50,000 prize after buying winning scratch-off in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—An Abingdon man has cashed in after buying a winning scratch-off in Joppa. Larry Rexroth enjoys playing Maryland Lottery games, particularly the scratch-offs that he buys several times a week. The Abingdon resident is also no stranger to Lottery second-chance promotions, having won Contestant of the Game honors for a prior Home Run Riches promotion. This time, Larry found $50,000 worth of good fortune playing a $50,000 Cash scratch-off.
ABINGDON, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves one injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an Essex shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday evening. At just after 7:45 p.m. on January 24, officers responded to the 900-block of Holgate Drive (21221) following reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found an adult male victim...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex

BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
ESSEX, MD
Washington Examiner

The cultural abomination of drag queen story hour came to Baltimore

It was a scene that more resembled "Caligula's court" than a building that holds scores of books. A man, dressed as a woman with too much makeup, reads stories to children. Only in 21st-century America could anyone find this cultural aberration permissible. And last week, this circus came to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer

A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
TIMONIUM, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo

Fells Point has welcomed a new addition to its collection of hot spots with the Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House. The restaurant, which opened its doors just weeks ago at 1724 Thames St., offers Italian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on house-made dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. “Prima dopo” which means...

