UPMATTERS
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
news8000.com
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
Wisconsin DNR proposes 28 fisheries rules changes and nine wildlife rules changes for spring hearings 2023
MADISON, WI. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for its annual Spring Hearings, including proposed rules and regulations concerning the state's fisheries and wildlife populations. The DNR plans to offer 28 fisheries rules change proposals, one fishery advisory question, and nine wildlife rules change proposals.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
DMV wants to make road test waiver program permanent for driver's ed students
The D.M.V. says 108,000 road test waivers have been approved. That makes up 87 percent of driver’s education students who have received their license since May of 2020.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge
Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
How do I make sure my drinking water is safe from PFAS?
News about PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, can be overwhelming. The “forever chemicals” have been found in drinking water, soil, firefighting foam, fish and the blood of animals and people — to name a handful. The group of thousands of manufactured chemicals have been used in...
Did Scott Walker try to ‘raid’ the Wisconsin retirement system?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not try to “raid” Wisconsin’s retirement system.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
empowerwisconsin.org
What we hope Gov. Evers says
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State speech before both chambers of the Legislature and the judiciary. Like many governors before him, a pronouncement that the state of the state is strong is all but to be expected. But is this truly the state of affairs in Wisconsin? Is state government serving the needs of its citizens and providing the services that we all expect? With a looming recession, is state government looking at how to help Wisconsinites — or at least not make things worse?
Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin goes into effect at 6 a.m.
Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area.
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
