Alford: Kiffin’s big week helps him move on from late-season finish

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin focused on incremental improvements
OXFORD — With the amount of time he’s missed during the 2022-23 season, Ole Miss sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin knows it would be easy to press. But he also knows regaining his previous form is an ongoing process. Ruffin got off to a stellar collegiate start, proving to...
Commercial Dispatch
Rufus Caldwell
Rufus William “Rudy” Caldwell, 81, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 30, 1941, in Columbus, MS, the son of Albert Percy. Caldwell and Mary Josephine Bland Caldwell. Rudy grew up in Columbus, MS and graduated from S.D....
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old
A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child. Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a...
Comments / 0