Mysuncoast.com
Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police answer call involving an Emu
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police had an interesting encounter while responding to another call. Officers were dispatched to assist at a shed fire in downtown Bradenton and when they arrived, they found a wandering emu. The shed fire was reported on 29th Avenue West Wednesday afternoon. It was not...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County juvenile investigated for multiple swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. (WMTV/WWSB) - A Sarasota County juvenile is being looked at in connection to a swatting incident involving a Wisconsin school, as well as other incidents. Swatting is the act of prank calling emergency services and fabricating an event an address to create a large law enforcement response. According...
Police investigating incident at Cowboy Up Saloon in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an incident occurred overnight at the Cowboy Up Saloon in downtown Fort Myers. Officers told NBC2 that a semiconscious person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were found on the sidewalk. Our crew on scene...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
Bonita fire department says purchasing waterfront restaurant was crucial
Chief DeWitt said they bought both properties using public funds for the price of $6 million dollars at the start of the new year and hope the substation can be rebuilt sometime this summer.
Mysuncoast.com
Police: St. Pete student arrested for bringing gun to campus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg High School student has been charged after police say he brought a weapon to campus. The 15-year-old student brought a gun to school Tuesday, police say. Authorities say a resource officer noticed the student leave campus and come back. A campus monitor...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in Cape Coral shooting
One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
WINKNEWS.com
Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday
A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
Mysuncoast.com
Parents concerned Palma Sola Elementary could soon shut down
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition to save their school. According to a handful of residents, employees of Palma Sola were informed that the school would likely be closing this summer for good. After hearing the unconfirmed news, a petition was created by Kristina Snyderman, who is a concerned parent who has garnered over 3,000 signatures for people who want to save the school.
Longboat Observer
Shallow water and big boats don't mix
Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
Port Charlotte man asks to call mother following DUI traffic stop
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a quarter to three in the morning on January 21st when Lee County Deputy Sean Stahl was out on patrol. He was cruising up Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers when he approached a pickup truck with a busted tail light. Deputy Stahl flicked on his emergency lights and prepared for a routine traffic stop.
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from...
Mysuncoast.com
Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
Mysuncoast.com
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 a.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
