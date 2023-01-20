BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition to save their school. According to a handful of residents, employees of Palma Sola were informed that the school would likely be closing this summer for good. After hearing the unconfirmed news, a petition was created by Kristina Snyderman, who is a concerned parent who has garnered over 3,000 signatures for people who want to save the school.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO