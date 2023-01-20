Read full article on original website
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time periodCJ CoombsHarrison County, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Virginia Marie (Kelley) Lett
Virginia Marie (Kelley) Lett, age 95, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side. Virginia was born in Pickering, MO, on October 16, 1927, and lived all her life in the area. Her parents were Orlen Oliver and Mattie Marie (Clayton) Kelley.
Dale Eugene Wray
Dale Eugene Wray, 67, of Pickering, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Dale was born on September 30, 1955, in Clarinda, IA, to Henry and Goldie M. (McNeese) Wray. They preceded him in death, Goldie in 1971, and Henry in 1996. He was also preceded by his brother, Dennis and grandson Tucker Wray.
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
Albany National Honor Society Students Assist in Area Blood Drive
ALBANY, MO – With the assistance of students from Albany High School National Honor Society, the Community Blood Center collected 58 units of whole blood and 20 units of red blood cells for a total of 78 units during the January Albany Area Blood Drive. The generosity of area donors will help up to 234 people who need blood or blood products.
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
Barb Williams
Funeral services for 97-year old Corydon and former Humeston resident Barb Williams will be at 11 am on Thursday at Slade-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon. Interment will follow in the Humseston Cemetery. Memorial can be made for the Humeston Senior Meal Site, Humeston First Responders or Humeston Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at sladefuneralhome.com.
Troopers Report St. Joseph Woman Injured in I-29 Crash Monday
A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a late Monday crash in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:35 Monday night on I-29, at mile marker 46.6 in Saint Joseph, as 56-year-old Cheryl J. Carpenter drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle struck Carpenter...
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair
A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
St. Joseph Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Harrison County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man today on over a handful of charges in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Jeremy J. Pullen around 11:02 Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of felony creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights, and exceeding the posted speed limit over 26 miles-per-hour.
Chillicothe Police Continue to Investigate Airport Damage
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department have released additional information regarding the damage to the Chillicothe airport on Monday. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the grounds near the runway. The damage was sustained when a vehicle drove through the soft ground and on the runway. Trash and litter was also left on the runway. The police department says the crime is of great concern due to safety issues for arriving and departing pilots when vehicles are in restricted areas and leave potentially hazardous debris on the runway.
