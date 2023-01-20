Read full article on original website
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Peoria at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m. Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m. Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Saturday's Games.
Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Denver after 27-point game
Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts' 84-72 win against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Golden Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Oral Roberts scores...
Cook leads Tulane against Wichita State after 23-point outing
Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-9, 3-4 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane's 81-79 overtime loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Shockers have gone...
