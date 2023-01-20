RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard

HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.

The sheriff’s office was reportedly contacted by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau regarding a stolen vehicle at a local scrap yard.

The owner of the scrap yard reportedly told a deputy that a man had tried to sell the vehicle, but the owner refused because of suspicion, and contacted the License and Theft Bureau.

The suspect reportedly left the vehicle in the parking lot of the scrap yard, which was eventually returned to the owner.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Nicholas L. Sanchez of Wallace, South Carolina, took out warrants against him and entered his name in NCIC.

Sanchez was arrested by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 11, 2023, and later processed at the Richmond County Jail.

He is charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses. Sanchez was booked under a $5,000 secured bond and appears to have since been released.

Online court records show he is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.

Sanchez appears to have no other pending charges or prior convictions in North Carolina.

However, South Carolina court records show Sanchez was convicted in 2010 of second-degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to animals or personal property in Marlboro County.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.