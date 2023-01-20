ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IySv_0kLoy6wh00

HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.

The sheriff’s office was reportedly contacted by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau regarding a stolen vehicle at a local scrap yard.

The owner of the scrap yard reportedly told a deputy that a man had tried to sell the vehicle, but the owner refused because of suspicion, and contacted the License and Theft Bureau.

The suspect reportedly left the vehicle in the parking lot of the scrap yard, which was eventually returned to the owner.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Nicholas L. Sanchez of Wallace, South Carolina, took out warrants against him and entered his name in NCIC.

Sanchez was arrested by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 11, 2023, and later processed at the Richmond County Jail.

He is charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses. Sanchez was booked under a $5,000 secured bond and appears to have since been released.

Online court records show he is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.

Sanchez appears to have no other pending charges or prior convictions in North Carolina.

However, South Carolina court records show Sanchez was convicted in 2010 of second-degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to animals or personal property in Marlboro County.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff’s office warns of telephone scam in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone in Marlboro County has been allegedly impersonating the sheriff’s office via telephone, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. People have reported receiving phone calls where an individual is requesting money from them to be paid directly to the sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s office said. “The Marlboro County Sheriff’s […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 24

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Police Search For Unidentified Vehicle

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle wanted for a possible connection in a homicide case. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is hard to verify. On Friday afternoon, a shooting incident that resulted in...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
FLORENCE, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted on fentanyl, heroin and firearm charges

A federal jury convicted Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux, of Fayetteville, on charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributing heroin and fentanyl, and possessing five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, according to a January 13, 2023 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Officials: 3 schools in Darlington County placed on lockdown

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three schools in Darlington County were placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to officials. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement investigated a situation in the school’s surrounding neighborhoods, officials said. Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Convicted felon arrested after pointing gun at Robeson County investigator during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after allegedly pointing a gun at a sheriff’s office investigator during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop happened at about midnight near the 36-mile marker on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said. The investigator […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy