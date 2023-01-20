Read full article on original website
Herbmeister
4d ago
A classic example of how far the news media will go to distract from Biden's secret document scandal. God only knows what else they're trying to hide...🤔
Reply
6
Related
wisfarmer.com
Is drinking raw milk safe? Wis. dairy researcher weighs in amid call for legalizing sales
At the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s convention last month, delegates for the largest general farm organization in America's Dairyland voted to support legalizing raw milk sales by farmers. But public health authorities and dairy researchers are continuing to urge caution. They warn consuming raw milk remains too risky. John Lucey...
spectrumnews1.com
EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
WSAW
Report reveals Wisconsin doesn’t have enough mental health professionals for children
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the ‘Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health 2022 annual report’ the recommended professional-to-patient ratio is 250 community-based mental health professionals to one, Wisconsin is at 440 to one. Marshfield Clinic Health System Child and Adolescent Psychologist Kelsie Offenwanger believes mental health...
How do I make sure my drinking water is safe from PFAS?
News about PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, can be overwhelming. The “forever chemicals” have been found in drinking water, soil, firefighting foam, fish and the blood of animals and people — to name a handful. The group of thousands of manufactured chemicals have been used in...
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wisconsin Timber Company Fined for Back Wages and Civil Penalties
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. According to Rich Kremer with...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge
Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky AG joins 18-state brief opposing Title IX protections for gender identity
KENTUCKY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 18 other states in filing a brief before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX that would allow transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams. What You Need To Know. Attorneys...
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
spectrumnews1.com
Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
101 WIXX
NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes mental health funding, education in State of the State address
In the first State of the State address of his second term, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed boosting mental health spending and increasing funding for public education and local governments — proposals that may see some support from the Republican-controlled Legislature, depending on the price tag. Evers...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
news8000.com
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin pottery business thriving despite rising costs
MADISON, Wis. – Inflation has caused the price of staples like gas and groceries to increase. That has forced many to cut leisure activities out of their budgets completely. At Midwest Clay Projects and Studios, owner Brian Kluge said he has actually been seeing the complete opposite. “A lot...
empowerwisconsin.org
Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout
MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Comments / 15