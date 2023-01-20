ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 15

Herbmeister
4d ago

A classic example of how far the news media will go to distract from Biden's secret document scandal. God only knows what else they're trying to hide...🤔

Reply
6
Related
spectrumnews1.com

EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge

Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin

Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
OHIO STATE
101 WIXX

NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
APPLETON, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin pottery business thriving despite rising costs

MADISON, Wis. – Inflation has caused the price of staples like gas and groceries to increase. That has forced many to cut leisure activities out of their budgets completely. At Midwest Clay Projects and Studios, owner Brian Kluge said he has actually been seeing the complete opposite. “A lot...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout

MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy