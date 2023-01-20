Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/24/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 33 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SEVEN PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FIVE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES, RETURNED TWO PHONE CALLS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE THEFT CALL, ONE DOG CALL, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, AND TWO OTHER CALLS.
Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant
(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
KCRG.com
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
KCCI.com
iheart.com
KCCI.com
KCCI.com
Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A contractor died on Monday at Adventureland, according to the owner of a company that had a crew working at the amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
KCCI.com
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
KCCI.com
KCCI.com
Marshalltown police seek murder charges against man who beat his own father
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Marshalltown man could soon be charged with killing his own father. Police say Scott Swartz brutally beat 78-year-old Paul Swartz earlier this month. Paul Swartz has now died. Police now ask the Marshall County Attorney's Office to file murder charges against Swartz.
Radio Iowa
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
kiwaradio.com
Eastern Iowa Woman Jailed For Excessive Speed, Excessive Alcohol
Black Hawk County, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman was jailed earlier this week in Black Hawk County after allegedly being caught driving 103 miles per hour. According to a tweet from the Iowa State Patrol, the unidentified young woman was not only driving at an excessive rate of speed, but also allegedly tested at more than five times the legal limit for intoxication, blowing a .421 on the trooper’s PBT (Preliminary Breath Tester). The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Iowa is .08.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate deadly Sunday shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2023. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. 39th Court to investigate. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.
yourfortdodge.com
Friends Raise Money For Former Fort Dodge Woman Recovering From Shooting
A Go Fund Me account has been started to help offset the costs to the former Fort Dodge woman who was shot twice by her partner two weeks ago in their West Des Moines home before he turned a gun on himself. Surviving a gunshot wound of any kind is...
