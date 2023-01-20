(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.

ANKENY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO