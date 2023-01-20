ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellerbe, NC

Ellerbe man charged in financial card fraud case

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
ELLERBE — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have filed charges against a man accused of using a stolen debit card.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the card had reported it lost or stolen in 2022 and later received a notice that it had been used at a retail store in Ellerbe.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Christopher Ira Jackson, of Ellerbe.

Jackson allegedly used the card to purchase $128.29 in merchandise.

Jackson was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19 and charged with one felony count each of financial card theft, financial card fraud, and obtaining property by false pretenses, and was released on a written promise to appear in court.

Online court records show Jackson has a court appearance on those charges scheduled for Feb. 2.

Jackson also has a court date in May for traffic infractions of having no operator’s license and failure to wear a seat belt as a driver.

Records appear to show Jackson has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Richmond Observer

