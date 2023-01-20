Shortly after Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion hit Netflix, the director expressed his frustration that Netflix (presumably) forced him to make the full title of the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery so everyone would know the film was set in the same universe as his previous whodunit. Well, “expressed his frustration” is just one way to put it… Johnson’s actual comment was, “Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. Johnson’s dream was to make each of his Knives Out movies completely standalone, and he thought that putting A Knives Out Mystery in the title would spoil the magic of pulling “a new novel off the shelf every time.”

21 HOURS AGO