Amid controversy, Paramount casts a diversion spell with new Dungeons & Dragons trailer
The world of Dungeons & Dragons rocked a little harder than usual over the weekend as a months-long controversy regarding the game’s licensing agreements spilled over onto Twitter. As the hashtag #BoycottDNDMovie circulated online, confusing those without a working knowledge of the games, its rules, and expansions, Paramount prepped a rebuttal: A new trailer free of that conversation.
Rian Johnson thinks he can get away from that A Knives Out Mystery subtitle for future movies
Shortly after Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion hit Netflix, the director expressed his frustration that Netflix (presumably) forced him to make the full title of the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery so everyone would know the film was set in the same universe as his previous whodunit. Well, “expressed his frustration” is just one way to put it… Johnson’s actual comment was, “Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. Johnson’s dream was to make each of his Knives Out movies completely standalone, and he thought that putting A Knives Out Mystery in the title would spoil the magic of pulling “a new novel off the shelf every time.”
Rise Of Skywalker
Somehow it’s been three years since Palpatine returned. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was our final cinematic disappointment before the COVID-19 pandemic made our lives a near-constant disappointment. While some of us used Chewbacca’s fake demise as a signal to take a break from Star Wars for a while, others have gone on to say, “No, seriously, Andor is really good.” One thing that The Rise Of Skywalker definitely did was end the Star Wars sequel trilogy that made our social media timelines a nightmare for the last decade.
Squid Game: The Challenge
Young-hee, the psychopathic doll from Squid Game, is out to claim more victims in a game of “Red Light Green Light.” On the first day of production for Netflix’s reality competition version of the popular K-drama, below-freezing temperatures had some contestants calling for medics on set. The...
Australia may deny Kanye West entry in light of his anti-semitism
As Kanye West—now known as Ye—continues to face repercussions for his highly publicized descent into bigotry, an entire country has joined the conversation. On Wednesday, one of Australia’s government ministers said that Ye may not be eligible for an Australian visa given his string of anti-semitic comments.
Ted Sarandos insists that Netflix has “never canceled a successful show”
Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings stepped down from the company a few days ago, but as we noted when the news broke, that shouldn’t impact regular people too much because the company’s other co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, is the one who usually goes in front of the public and says wild stuff. And, well, he’s done it again!
How Walt Disney ushered in 100 years of childhood trauma
Like a lot of kids raised in the early 1900s, Walt Disney grew up in a world where corporal punishment was an accepted form of parental discipline. Both he and his brother Roy suffered at the hands of their remote and taciturn father Elias, whose favorite tool of enforcement was a “switch”: a thin, green, tree branch, moist enough to be flexible and whiplike, and used by Elias to punish the Disney boys for transgressions both real and imagined.
