Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
2news.com
Authorities Arrest Three Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
FOX Reno
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Nevada officer rescued by good Samaritan after being shot in the leg during shootout
A Reno police officer was rescued by good Samaritans after he was shot in the leg during a shootout with two suspects while staking out an apartment.
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
fernleyreporter.com
Pair of accused vandals captured after chase
Two young men who were suspects in a reported case of vandalism were arrested after a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, Nevada for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies arrived, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane. Deputies conducted an investigation, processed the scene and began searching the area for the suspects.
2news.com
Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO warns residents of phone scam
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
2news.com
Police chase in Lyon County ends in arrest of two suspects
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested after a chase that started in Fernley Thursday night. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes.
2news.com
Woman Charged With Open Murder After Fight In Sparks, Looking For Witness
Investigators say the suspect got into a fight at a bus stop and ended up sitting on the victim’s chest and neck. A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a bus stop fight in Sparks on New Year's Day.
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
2news.com
Code yellow lifted at Hug High School after school police investigate possible threat
Hug High School was placed under a precautionary code yellow-secured campus Tuesday morning as school police investigated a possible threat made against the school. The code yellow was issued at 11:30 a.m. and was lifted just 10 minutes later. The Washoe County School District says the school is safe and...
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley
Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
KOLO TV Reno
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
