ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
FALLON, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Pair of accused vandals captured after chase

Two young men who were suspects in a reported case of vandalism were arrested after a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, Nevada for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies arrived, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane. Deputies conducted an investigation, processed the scene and began searching the area for the suspects.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

LCSO warns residents of phone scam

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Police chase in Lyon County ends in arrest of two suspects

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested after a chase that started in Fernley Thursday night. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley

Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy