ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Netflix Planning to Crack Down on Common Trick Subscribers Use

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmqrq_0kLowG2o00

Netflix says widespread account sharing is hurting its ability to improve and build its business.

The password is... no!

Netflix ( NFLX ) - Get Free Report said it is planning to step up its crackdown on password sharing, which has cost the streaming service provider billions in revenue each year.

The company said in a Jan. 19 shareholders letter that it expects to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly later in the first quarter.

"Today's widespread account sharing (100M plus households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our businesses," the company said. "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change from members who share their account more broadly."

The company said it had worked hard "to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account."

Netflix posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, while adding far more subscribers to its expanded streaming platform than Wall Street had forecast.

The company also said that Reed Hastings would step down as co-CEO to take on the role of executive chairman.

Crackdown May be Costly in Near Term

"As we worked through this transition-- and as some borrowers stopped watching either because they don't convert to extra members or full paying accounts -- near term engagement as measured by third parties like Nielsen's The Gauge could be negatively impacted," the company said.

"However, we believe the pattern will be similar to what we've seen in Latin America, with engagement growing over time as we continue to deliver a great slate of programming and borrowers sign-up for their own accounts."

Netflix added 7.66 million paid subscribers over the quarter, nearly double Wall Street's forecast, thanks to hits such as "Wednesday", "The Watcher", "Harry & Meghan", and "Dahmer" drove north American gains.

The company could end up earning $1.6 billion in global revenue annually by cracking down on password sharing, according to estimates by Cowen & Co. analysts.

Netflix posted annual revenue of $31.47 billion last year.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet said in 2021 that Netflix and other U.S. streaming video services lose about $25 billion a year in potential revenue due to password sharing.

Bazinet estimated that Netflix accounts for about 25% of that total, meaning that the company could be missing out roughly $6 billion in revenue.

Comments / 37

Benny Herrera
5d ago

maybe the problem isn't the profile sharing but the fact people are unsubscribing because of the price increases every time

Reply(2)
50
Heather
5d ago

I think this is ridiculous given how many people in one household have their own profiles. We already pay extra so more than two devices can stream at once. Apparently, Netflix wants all 4 of us to have our own accounts under the same roof or otherwise pay extra per profile. Not going to happen, and it's nonsense anyway given that we are already paying for more than two devices to stream at a time. Maybe if Netflix stopped ticking off the viewership (i.e. The Witcher season 4) and gave us reasons to upgrade our accounts to gain MORE or BETTER features rather than to MAINTAIN current features, we would be alright with that. This is like a cardinal rule of business... you ADD value if you want to maintain and grow your customer base; you never take features away unless you want to lose them to your competitors. HBO is looking pretty good right about now.

Reply(6)
24
Don Hicks
3d ago

your crackdown is against the very reason streaming became popular, the ability to watch anywhere on any computer or TV take that away and you are just another cable provider

Reply
4
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
92K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy