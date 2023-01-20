ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver sent to hospital after crashing through Papa Murphy’s Pizza entrance in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a local hospital after driving through the door and windows of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to a call of a vehicle traveling in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s Pizza, failing to slow down or stop.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road

January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
WEST BEND, WI
wlip.com

Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspects sought in connection to fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Jan. 16. Authorities say around 4:46 p.m., suspects fired several shots at a group of individuals near 49th and Capitol, killing one of them.
MILWAUKEE, WI

