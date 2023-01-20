Read full article on original website
South Milwaukee teacher on leave after 'incident' with student
A South Milwaukee High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave following an "incident" with a student, the school district confirmed.
wearegreenbay.com
Barn fire in Wisconsin sends farmhand to hospital with minor injuries
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a hospital after a barn fire on Wednesday morning in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:40 a.m., dispatch received a report of a barn on fire on the 5000 block of Cty Tk Y in the Town of Trenton.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 13-year-old boy. Colt Klinzing was last seen on Dec. 26 leaving his foster home on Lake Dr. in Waldo. “Colt has eluded us for about a month now and we’re turning to our...
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
Family of man killed by stolen vehicle full of teens speaks out
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing charges against five teenagers who police say were in the stolen vehicle that caused the crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Co. authorities search for missing 13-year-old, last seen in late December
WALDO, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Sheboygan County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on December 26 in Waldo, Wisconsin. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Colt Klinzing was last seen leaving his foster residence on...
wearegreenbay.com
$6k+ worth of lottery tickets stolen during armed robbery of Wisconsin gas station
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint, taking cash and more than $6,000 worth of lottery tickets. A release provided by the Madison Police Department states the incident took place at the BP Gas Station...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver sent to hospital after crashing through Papa Murphy’s Pizza entrance in Wisconsin
HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a local hospital after driving through the door and windows of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to a call of a vehicle traveling in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s Pizza, failing to slow down or stop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
WISN
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
MILWAUKEE — Five teens are in custody after afatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Deputy and K9 partner stays busy over the weekend, multiple arrests made
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin deputy and his K9 partner stayed busy this weekend, making not one, but two arrests. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Booth and his K9 partner Riv made a traffic stop on Saturday, January 21 around the 8200 block on I-94.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
CBS 58
Suspects sought in connection to fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Jan. 16. Authorities say around 4:46 p.m., suspects fired several shots at a group of individuals near 49th and Capitol, killing one of them.
Driver crashes into Papa Murphy's in Hartford
A driver crashed into the front entrance of a Papa Murphy's in Hartford, Wisconsin on Tuesday. A TMJ4 News viewer shared photos.
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
