Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox47.com
Max Klesmit to miss Badgers game at Northwestern
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will be without one of their key contributors Monday night as they make up a game that was postponed over the weekend. Guard Max Klesmit is being ruled out for Monday's game at Northwestern with what program officials called an upper...
fox47.com
CrossFit Games to remain in Madison for 2024
MADISON, Wis. -- Some of the toughest athletes on the planet will convene in Madison in 2024 for the CrossFit Games. Madison has hosted the games every year since 2017 and will host them again this year. Athletes from around the world gather in the Capital City to compete for the title of Fittest on Earth.
fox47.com
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of former Badgers football player
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After the defense briefly called witnesses to the stand on Tuesday morning, the judge expects closing arguments to come Tuesday afternoon in the jury trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related...
fox47.com
Florida teen identified as suspect in Portage High School shooting threat
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Portage police said a 15-year-old boy from Florida is a suspect in a false active shooter threat at Portage High School earlier this month. Police said the teen from Sarasota is linked with swatting calls in Wisconsin, Washington, North Carolina, Indiana and Ontario. The calls were reportedly related to active shooters, bomb threats, and personal death threats.
fox47.com
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. The jury received the case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and deliberated for around two hours before returning the...
fox47.com
State finishes calling witnesses in double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Marcus Randle El was back in court on Monday after a weekend break from his jury trial. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
fox47.com
2023 Madison Shamrock Shuffle
St. Patrick joins Aaron inside the gym at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to talk about the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle - Saturday, March 11th in Downtown Madison!. This year there are several new features and special guests. Proceeds from the Shamrock Shuffle benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.
fox47.com
Cast your vote to name Madison's newest snow plows
MADISON, Wis. -- It's Election Day in Madison. Not for any political offices, but for the city's newest snow plowing equipment. The Madison Streets Division is rolling out four new plows and brine trucks, and they want residents to help give each vehicle a name. Over 1,200 names were submitted to the city, and now the voting is down to 15 finalists for each truck.
fox47.com
Unlikely trio of birds healing in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wildlife Center at the Dane County Humane Society is nurturing an interesting trio. Since early December, in the same room, they have a pelican, a swan, and recently, a goose. “Animal services caught him and brought him here, and turns out he had a fractured wing,”...
fox47.com
US Marshals join search for man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The U.S. Marshals Service is joining the search for a 29-year-old Madison man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the city's north side last July. Charvis Blue is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee. Bynum was found shot inside a stolen vehicle in the area of Vahlen Street and North Sherman Avenue.
fox47.com
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, Sauk County Sheriff's officials said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An investigation...
fox47.com
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
fox47.com
Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers
MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
fox47.com
Sheriff's office 'beginning to run out of credible leads' in search for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it is continuing to search for a missing man last seen more than a month and a half ago near Platteville but that it is "beginning to run out of credible leads." Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen in early December...
fox47.com
DCI agent pleads not guilty in Quadren Wilson shooting case
MADISON, Wis. -- A state law enforcement agent pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a case that has brought Wisconsin's deadly force rules into the spotlight. Dane County prosecutors charged Division of Criminal Investigation agent Mark Wagner late last year with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety after investigators determined Wagner fired at Quadren Wilson -- who was wanted for various drug charges -- during an attempted arrest on Madison's east side in February 2022.
fox47.com
Prime from a plug: Amazon's new electric delivery vans now on the streets of Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- The next time you place an Amazon order in the Madison area, you may see one of the e-commerce giant's new electric delivery vans show up at your door. The vans, which are built for Amazon by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, began rolling out nationwide last summer. By the holiday season, the company said it had more than 1,000 of the vehicles on the roads in more than 100 cities, including Madison.
fox47.com
Richland Center community rallies behind animal rescue owner who lost everything in house
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- The Richland Center community has come together in a big way to help one of its most dedicated residents who recently lost everything in a house fire. Just two days ago, Judy Elliott's home caught fire, destroying nearly everything inside leaving her without clothes, family heirlooms and more.
fox47.com
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service
JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,”...
fox47.com
Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Gotham burglary
GOTHAM, Wis. -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a gas station in Gotham. Officials said the suspect broke into DJ's Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on...
fox47.com
How you can save money as grocery prices remain high
MADISON, Wis. -- Even as food costs remain high, there are a few things you can do to save some money at the supermarket. UW Health clinical dietitian Michelle Swader shows us some of the reasons why prices for some items remain high and how you and your family can find ways to save.
