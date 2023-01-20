MADISON, Wis. -- The next time you place an Amazon order in the Madison area, you may see one of the e-commerce giant's new electric delivery vans show up at your door. The vans, which are built for Amazon by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, began rolling out nationwide last summer. By the holiday season, the company said it had more than 1,000 of the vehicles on the roads in more than 100 cities, including Madison.

