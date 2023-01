Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. Alice Cooper, a pioneer of a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock, is heading to Hershey, Pa., on the recently announced “Too Close for Comfort Tour.” Fans can expect to see the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. Cooper is also joining Motley Crue and Def Leppard for select dates on “The Stadium Tour” in 2023, which played Hersheypark Stadium in 2022.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO