Aztecs Continue Winning Ways in Women’s Hoops with Comeback Win Over Lobos

Yummy Morris celebrates as SDSU bounced back at Viejas. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

The San Diego State women’s basketball team had to bounce back to overcome New Mexico for a 65-61 win at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (15-5, 5-2 Mountain West) finished the game on a 13-2 run Thursday and forced six turnovers in the final seven minutes. They had trailed by 13 at one point, and ended up completing their biggest comeback in five years.

Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said New Mexico (10-9, 2-4) “came out and threw the first punch and did some things that they hadn’t done a lot this season and took us out of what we wanted to do offensively.”

“We pivoted on our game plan and just locked down on the defensive end in the second half, which helped us erase that deficit,” she said.

Asia Avinger led all players with 21 points, scoring 14 during SDSU’s second half climb back. Sophia Ramos added 15 and Yummy Morris added eight along with six rebounds.

The Lobos went on an early 8-0 run to go up 11-4 and maintained the lead until the fourth quarter. New Mexico hit five three-pointers in the first quarter, but just six more the rest of the game.

While the Lobos started out hot from deep, the Aztecs wouldn’t hit their first three until midway through the third quarter.

New Mexico’s biggest lead was 13 at 44-31 early in the third quarter, but the Aztecs then went on a 13-3 run to cut the deficit to 47-44.

SDSU tied the game at 48, but couldn’t take the lead and saw the Lobos rebuild their lead to seven at 59-52.

The Aztec defense then stepped up and SDSU went on another run, this time 9-0, to finally take the lead at 63-61 with 2:57 left.

The teams then traded turnovers and missed shots for the final three minutes until Avinger made two free throws with three seconds left to ice the game.

Next up, the Aztecs play at Wyoming (12-6, 5-2 MW) at 5 p.m. Saturday.