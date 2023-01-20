ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie Township, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Luzerne County election board reverses ballot curing decision

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County voters will be allowed to “cure” flawed mail-in ballots by casting a provisional ballot at a polling site, following a Wednesday vote by the county election board. The board’s decision will impact some voters in the Jan. 31 special election for the 27th...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say

A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. auditor general: School districts in Pa. shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes, 2 local superintendents dispute report

The Bethlehem Area School District has complied with state regulations about taxes, BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy said Wednesday, adding that a state auditor general report was "politically motivated." Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI

SPARTA, NJ -   Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14.  Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests.  She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters.  After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wccsradio.com

SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR

Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.

