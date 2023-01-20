Read full article on original website
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer
German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Carscoops
How Much Will This Ford Bronco Raptor With No Reserve Sell For?
How much would you be willing to pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor that’s barely been used and is looking for a new home?. In the U.S., prices for the Bronco Raptor start at $70,095 and top out at $82,550 but that requires ordering one through a dealership and waiting many months for delivery. Evidently, some shoppers are willing to pay a premium to pick up the keys to a Bronco Raptor immediately, as evidenced by this one listed for sale through Bring a Trailer.
fordauthority.com
1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
The mysterious 1970 Dodge Challenger 'Black Ghost' is up for auction and worth a fortune
A 1970 Dodge Challenger known as the "Black Ghost," which was a famous street racer in Detroit, will be auctioned in May and is expected to sell for over $1 million.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
