New Jersey State

Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
VERONA, NJ
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023

I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends

🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February. 🍷 New Jersey has more than 60 wineries and vinyards. 🍷 Wine, chocolate, and someone you love is the perfect pairing this Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly...
Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Jersey?

When's the last time you flipped somebody the bird?. This is 1000% not an uncommon thing in New Jersey, as we can be a ... let's say, "expressive" variety of people. We can be as proficient in the art of foul four-letter words as Joe Pesci. And while we're driving...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

