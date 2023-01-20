Read full article on original website
Turkey Visa Online Launches Easy To Use Online Visa Application Service
Turkey Visa Online is excited to announce our new online visa application services! Our simple and easy-to-use platform streamlines the visa application process for businesses, saving them time and money. With our services, businesses can outsource this routine task and focus on more important things. Contact us today to learn more about our services or visit our website to get started.
US Government Announces Slovak Citizens Can Now Apply For A US Visa Online
The US Government has announced that Slovak citizens will now be able to apply for a US visa online. This new system will make it easier and faster for Slovak citizens to obtain the necessary travel authorization from the US Government.Our team at us visa online is excited to offer this new service to our clients. We are committed to providing the best possible assistance to our clients in obtaining the necessary travel authorization.
AtomicJar Secures $25 Million in Series A Funding and Launches Public Beta of Testcontainers Cloud
As Testcontainers surpasses 100 million downloads, AtomicJar releases Testcontainers Cloud to help developers ship reliable code to production faster with integration tests. AtomicJar, the company behind the popular open source library Testcontainers, today announced that it has secured $25 million in Series A funding and is releasing Testcontainers Cloud as a public beta. Global software investor Insight Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors boldstart ventures, Tribe Capital, Chalfen Ventures and Snyk co-founder Guy Podjarny and CEO Peter McKay. New investors include Irregular Expressions, a VC fund representing 90+ CTOs and heads of engineering of leading tech companies; software industry veteran Walter Scott; and, the co-founders of Tackle.io. AtomicJar will use the new funding to scale its development team, to increase the number and types of databases and languages that the Testcontainers open source libraries support, and to improve the shift-left testing developer experience with Testcontainers Cloud.
Empower Clinics Subsidiary Receives Approvals for Government Reimbursement From Four Government Administrations
MediSure's diabetes test strips fully approved for inclusion in government formularies in Alberta, Quebec, Veteran Affairs Canada and for Non-insured health benefits for First Nations and Inuit. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company...
Aadhav Group Acquires Leading Electronic Manufacturing Company In Thailand For $736 Million
Aadhav Group, a European-based conglomerate with operations in various industries, has announced the acquisition of a leading electronic motherboard manufacturing company in Thailand for a total of $736 million. The name of the manufacturing company will remain confidential until June 2023, at which point it will be revealed to the public. This acquisition marks the biggest company taken over by Aadhav Group in the last 5 years, following the acquisition of DoPact LLC in the US for $361 million in 2020.
3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Report 2022: Increasing E-Commerce and Online Shopping Among Consumers Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Merchant Plug-in, Access Control Server), By Application (Merchants & Payment Gateway, Banks), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global 3D secure payment authentication market size is expected to...
Intertrust MarketMaker™ Solutions Toolkit to Speed Transition to Web 3.0 for the Creator Economy
Intertrust Platform-based “MarketMaker” combines Web 3.0, token rights management and digital rights management technologies to allow digital marketplace operators and traditional media services providers to support secured NFTs and advanced content distribution models. Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management provider, today announced Intertrust MarketMaker™,...
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
OPTAGE Builds Its Fifth Data Center in Osaka, Japan
OPTAGE, Inc., digital infrastructure and telecommunication company in Japan, today announced to build its Fifth Data Center ‘OPTAGE Sonezaki Data Center’ in Osaka, Japan. In recent years, many companies and municipalities in Japan have been using cloud services, and there is a growing demand for data centers that can communicate with cloud services with low latency. As a result, many of Japan's data centers are concentrated in Osaka and Tokyo due to low latency and easy access. In addition, disaster preparedness is important in Japan because of the high number of earthquakes that occur there, and more companies are using data centers in both Osaka and Tokyo.
Marketing expert and CEO of FT Marketing Francesca Taraddei provides simple direct response marketing solutions designed for Dubai service businesses.
Francesca Taraddei reveals proven techniques and secrets for businesses in Dubai to get real results with marketing. Marketing is at the heart of every business operation. Unfortunately, many small and medium-sized businesses do not know how to level up their marketing efforts to boost lead generation and increase their net profit. Francesca Taraddei shares her professional observation of the Dubai business scene, explaining that many businesses remain lost in crowded spaces, which is why she moved to Dubai to help businesses drive profit.
Venafi Introduces TLS Protect for Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud Native Machine Identity Management
New product enables organizations to increase observability, consistency and control of machine identities across complex Kubernetes environments. Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today introduced TLS Protect for Kubernetes. As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to easily and securely manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. By delivering increased visibility, control and automation over machine identity management within more complex cloud native infrastructures, it helps enterprises improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.
Hydrogen Generation Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $279.02 Billion by 2030 at a 7.3% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Market Insights. Demand for Hydrogen over Conventional Fuel expected to boost the Hydrogen Generation Market over the coming years. The...
GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent
GVTC is creating exceptional subscriber experiences by launching the Arlo Secure Revenue EDGE managed service in a matter of weeks with the help of the Calix Customer Success Services team, exceeding their signup goals by 200 percent in the first week, with new subscribers signing on every week since launch.
EEJA (TANAKA Precious Metals) to Exhibit at 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN
TOKYO, Jan 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - EEJA Ltd. (Head Office: Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa; Representative Director & Group CEO: Toru Shoji; hereafter "EEJA"), which operates TANAKA Precious Metals' plating business, announced today that it would exhibit at the 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN, the electronics packaging and manufacturing exhibition to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on January 25-27, 2023. Exhibiting at INTERNEPCON JAPAN for the first time in four years, EEJA will premiere four new products related to plating technologies and processes. Together, they will help meet rising needs in the electronics industry, such as expanded data bandwidth in communications environments and improved durability of in-vehicle electronic components and semiconductors.
