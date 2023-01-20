ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
LEXINGTON, KY
ABC7 Chicago

2 charged by DOJ for targeting anti-abortion clinics in Florida

Two people were charged on Tuesday with threatening reproductive health service facilities clinics in Florida, the Justice Department announced. Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury for being "engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health service facilities from providing those services."
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

El Paso Walmart shooter to plead guilty in racist 2019 massacre

Patrick Crusius will plead guilty to shooting and killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, according to a new court filing. Crusius asked the court for a rearraignment hearing after federal prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table. "Defendant notifies the Court of...
EL PASO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

There have been more mass shootings in US than days in 2023, database shows

Less than one month into 2023, the United States has totaled 36 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Mass shootings are defined as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed, according to the archive. The vast majority of shootings this year have occurred in the South, in states like Texas, Florida and Louisiana.
ALABAMA STATE

