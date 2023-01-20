Bushman donates toward Alabama tornado relief effort

KCRS broadcaster Spencer Bennett, left, and Program Director at ICA Radio Kris Moore, right, discuss a recent donation made by Investment Corporation of America CEO John Bushman to the Alabama tornado relief effort Friday at the MCM Elegante. Michael Bauer|Odessa American

Tornadoes ripped across parts of the south last week leaving heavy damage in Selma, Ala., and killing nine people.

Investment Corporation of America CEO John Bushman has since pledged $100,000 in relief efforts following the devastation caused by the tornadoes.

A press conference was held Friday at the MCM Elegante Hotel to discuss the donation, which is called Help Your Neighbor.

“Mr. Bushman was clear that we are blessed in the Permian Basin and anytime we can help a neighbor, regardless of where they are,” KCRS broadcaster Spencer Bennett said. “We want to do just that. He’s donating the $100,000. It’s with the help of team members and that includes the hotels, the mall, A-1 and all of our radio stations. We just encourage people to do the same.”

Those who are interested in donating to the Alabama Tornado Relief Effort can do so at 1033kissfm.net or text ALRELIEF to 44321.

Checks can also be made out to Central Alabama Community Foundation and dropped off at Music City Mall, The MCM Elegante Hotel, the MCM Grande Fundome, ICA Radio (located at 1330 E. 8th Street), A-1 Homes in Odessa or A-1 Homes in Midland.

Donations can also be mailed to ICA at P.O. Box 2969, Odessa, Texas 79760.

“We usually try to encourage people to give what they can and that’s by donating to the help your neighbor which is the Alabama Tornado Relief Effort,” Bennett said. “Some people don’t experience a great economy even though we’re experiencing one right here. But the people that do and have been blessed, we’re giving them an opportunity to help out our neighbors. We’re helping people in our country and making sure they’re taken care of in a time of tragedy.”

ICA has a long history of donating during different disasters and tragedies including the El Paso shooting in 2019 and the previous tornado disaster in 2019 that also struck Selma.

“We even gave back in the train accident happened in Midland (in 2012),” Program Director at ICA Radio Kris Moore said. Moore said. “That’s how far back that the ICA team members have donated to various tragedies throughout Texas and other states.”