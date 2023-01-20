On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.

12 DAYS AGO