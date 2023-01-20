Read full article on original website
Related
America’s ‘most famous inbred’ family The Whittakers’ complicated family tree revealed
THE complicated lineage of a family dubbed the most inbred in America has been revealed after a filmmaker documented their lives. Mark Laita first stayed with the Whittaker family in 2004, but after reuniting with them in 2020, details about their lineage became clearer. The family is currently comprised of...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets
On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0