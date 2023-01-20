ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama safety Jordan Battle withdraws from 2023 Senior Bowl

Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Battle initially accepted an invitation from the annual all-star game for seniors back on Dec. 27 but will no longer participate in the event. Battle is dealing with nagging injuries from the 2022 season and is simply taking preventative measures ahead of the NFL draft, per sources.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy