Yucca Valley Planning Commission approves 10% Short-Term Rental Cap
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission met last night to review and approve design details for local businesses and approved a cap on vacation rentals, maintaining it at 10% of the town’s official inventory of detached single-family dwelling units as of January 2022. At Last night’s meeting, EMS Tires’ application...
MBCA addresses affordable housing issues in Morongo Basin
The Morongo Basin Conservation Association, established in 1969 with a small group of residents, began a long history of advocating for the desert community and the environment. The January 21 Annual Meeting, led by President Steve Bardwell, was dedicated to finding solutions for affordable housing, a larger-than-life problem facing the Morongo Basin.
MVCSD votes to acquire new legal council for the District
Determined to break through a tense and disruptive atmosphere caused primarily by one board member and his wife in attendance, the Morongo Valley Unified School District (MVCSD) voted in favor of acquiring new legal council after over a decade. Moving forward, the district will retain the services of Best, Best, and Krieger, the same firm used by LAFCO and the town of Yucca Valley. Members who voted in favor believe this a step in the right direction, as BB&K contains a branch specializing in CSD unlike the District’s previous firm.
Skanska to rebuild N. 1st Avenue Bridge in Barstow for $30 Million
BARSTOW – Skanska, a Sweden-based development and construction group, announced their contract with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to rebuild the N. 1st Avenue Bridge over the BNSF railyard. The project, expected to begin in January 2023, will accommodate Barstow’s anticipated population growth.
Discovery Land Co. Acquires 96.84-Acre Development Site in Coachella Valley for $15MM
The sale of a large portion of land in the Inland Empire could point to new development in the region. According to public records, an entity linked to Discovery Land Co. purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Coachella Valley for $15 million. The seller in the transaction was Crownhill Ranches Inc., an entity affiliated with John P. Powell.
Supervisors to seek action to stem tide of criminal case dismissals
The Board of Supervisors tomorrow will consider whether to order a report aimed at identifying solutions to the ongoing cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County, and whether to make a pointed request to the state's chief justice to meet with county officials to emphasize the deficit of judicial resources. "Mass case dismissals deny victims The post Supervisors to seek action to stem tide of criminal case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
Construction closure leaves 10 Freeway a relative ghost town — see video
It was definitely a strange sight Sunday morning as construction crews completed finishing touches on the Vineyard Avenue overpass, leaving parts of the 10 Freeway a relative ghost town. To finish the work, the freeway will close 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., January 22 and 23 between Vineyard and Archibald...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new interchange at Interstate 10 and Cedar Avenue
For many years, motorists in the streets surrounding the Interstate 10/Cedar Avenue interchange in Bloomington have been plagued by lots of traffic congestion, but now some relief will be on the way. Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) broke ground on the I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project...
Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023
In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
Large new distribution facility will be built in southwestern Fontana
Birtcher Development, a California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced on Jan. 23 that entitlements have been secured for a large, state-of-the-art distribution facility in southwestern Fontana. Construction will begin on the 330,048-square-foot Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana in the next few months, and the project is expected to be completed...
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City
The College of the Desert Board of Trustees discussed the economic impact of its Roadrunner Motors facility slated for Cathedral City. The board met Friday to review a new employment and economic impact report for the facility set to be built by the end of 2025. The report, done by consulting firm Rea & Parker The post Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits
Organizations involved in supporting or improving communities throughout the Inland Empire are eligible to apply for grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians — with up to $5,000 per applicant available — tribal officials announced Friday. “Morongo is a giving tribe, and supporting the community is at...
Monthly Public Works Dump Day
The next free monthly Community Dump Day will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at Anne Shirrells Park, located at 1367 N. California Street. San Bernardino residents can discard bulky items (appliances, mattresses, furniture), tires, tree limbs, e-waste and metal. Construction and Hazardous materials will not be accepted. Proof of residency with either ID or a utility bill must be shown.
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove
Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department rescued a fallen hiker near Pine Cove Sunday afternoon. The report was made around 1:05 p.m. on the Pacific Crest Trail near Strawberry Creek. A helicopter was used to hoist the patient and they were then taken to the hospital. Be the first to know when news breaks in The post Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove appeared first on KESQ.
To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice
Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
