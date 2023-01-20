Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Blimpville Legends of Rock Live: Vote for AC/DC, Pearl Jam, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd
WBLM has hit an epic milestone. We're talking 50 years of rock and roll. To celebrate, we want to get your hot takes on the greatest live concerts in Blimpville history. Cast a vote for one of three legendary concerts that rocked Blimpville below. This week's matchup sees AC/DC performing...
Check Out The Most Majestic Maine Horses Playing in The Snow
The recent snow storm blanketed Maine with tons of snow. Many of us and our kiddo's, mind included, enjoyed playing in this fluffy mess. Not only did our children and friends take part in the snow storm, but our beloved Maine animals did as well!. Photographer, Dave Dostie was able...
Here’s 20 Portland, Maine, Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine
Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in New Hampshire for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Cape Elizabeth, Maine, During Snow Day
Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
Here’s 23 Great Restaurants in South Portland, Maine, the State’s Underrated Culinary City
Move over, Portland, there's another local culinary town that deserves recognition. I'm talking about a town right across the bridge from Maine's largest city, an easy drive for essentially anyone in the Greater Portland region. It's time to let South Portland shine in the spotlight. South Portland's culinary crusade has...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
Most Extreme Temps Rec’d In Maine, New Hampshire & Massachusetts
So far, this winter, we have had really mild temperatures. Sure, this morning was a little chilly (9 degrees in Augusta), but for the most part, we have had nearly spring-like temperatures. Clearly, most winters are not like this. If you have lived in New England for very long, you...
An Open Letter to the Generous Woman Who Helped Someone in Need in Portland, Maine
Our wallets are hurting after the holiday season, prices of every basic need are skyrocketing at an alarming rate, and those in the unhoused population are spending their days in the freezing cold, rain, and snow. With the unhoused population rising in Portland, I notice people becoming immune to the...
Crazy New Extreme Winter Sport Making Its Maine Debut in Auburn
You not only will hear about ice cross, but you can head up to Lost Valley ski area in Auburn to witness this craziness for yourself. The Sun Journal reports that Lost Valley is only the second venue in America to host the ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Series. February...
5 of Top 10 Best Places to Live for Your Skin Are in Maine
Well hello, Maine. What a great top 10 list to make health-wise, especially when it has to do with the largest organ in the body: your skin! And don't worry, other New England towns and cities are skin-healthy, too. Yes, if you didn't know, our skin is our largest organ,...
