ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anthony James

Man Horrified After Finding 50 Year-Old Bottle Message In Grave Yard

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There is a popular saying that suggest we should always mind our business yet some people can't stay away from things they ought to avoid. It is essentially syndrome because even though they are seriously cautioned that they should not touch a dangerous thing or they will die, they will still go ahead and touch it. They behave like scavengers that pick dirt from the environment.
Anthony James

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Lady Chestnut

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
americanmilitarynews.com

6-year-old girl died unexpectedly hours after she was tucked in bed

A six-year-old girl unexpectedly died only hours after her father tucked her into bed recently outside Manchester, England, with the cause of her death still unconfirmed months later. The girl, Isla Hutton, was behaving oddly when her father, David, put her to bed, he told the Manchester Evening News. “She...
Amy Christie

Daughter on stepdad: "Mom sleeps on the sofa; he stays in his mother's room"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sleeping arrangements for a married couple can vary greatly, and kids can get surprised by different ideas, but what happens when they constantly see one of the parents is always sleeping in the living room just in case the spouse's mom comes over and needs the best room to be available?
Tracey Folly

Family furious when elderly couple parks beloved motorhome in their driveway and refuses to allow their family to use it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When an elderly couple decided to retire their motorhome and leave it parked in their driveway for good, their children, nieces, and nephews were furious that they were no longer allowed to use it for camping trips. Should the motorhome owners have permitted the family to continue taking the motorhome on excursions, or were they right to leave it parked in their yard until they died?
Ingram Atkinson

Heroic groom jumps into river to save drowning child on his wedding day, solidifying love and commitment to his wife

On a beautiful summer day in 2017, Brittany and Clayton Cook exchanged vows in front of their loved ones, committing to spend the rest of their lives together. The newlyweds were posing for wedding pictures, surrounded by the picturesque scenery of a nearby river, when a sudden commotion interrupted the peaceful moment. Without warning, Clayton sprinted away from the group, leaving his bride and guests in shock and confusion.
Amy Christie

Daughter on dad's girlfriend: "She cleaned my room and took my things"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents can be challenging while you're a teenager, but all the difficulties can get even harder to push through when you also have to deal with a new partner for one of your parents.
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy