OAK GROVE, KY – Valor Hall Conference & Event Center presents “My Funny Valentine,” a Valentine’s Day themed dinner and a comedy show. The Nashville Improv Factory will make their way up to Oak Grove to create scenes based on your suggestions. Just like the hit TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” with an added bonus of musical comedian Steve Goodie. He will entertain you with musical parodies and standup comedy. There will be cash door prizes as well as a photo booth.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO