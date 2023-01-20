Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview project breaks ground in downtown Clarksville featuring hotel, restaurants and more | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Downtown Clarksville will soon look very different as long-awaited quality of life projects get underway amid the near completion of F&M Bank Arena. In a ceremony with city and county officials on Wednesday, crews officially broke ground on Riverview Square, which will be a...
clarksvillenow.com
Chairman Mark Kelly on new ideas for Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mark Kelly is well into his first year as chairman of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, and he has big ideas for where to take the Chamber next. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share his...
clarksvillenow.com
I.T. hiring event coming up at NetGreene Solutions in Clarksville
NetGreene Solutions, Clarksville’s fastest growing I.T. company, is expanding their technical force and has an immediate need to hire qualified technicians. For a hiring incentive, NetGreene is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to all new hires. Immediate job openings:. Field Service IT Support – Tier 1 (view job...
clarksvillenow.com
Joint City-County LGBTQIA informational forum to be held Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – An informational forum for LGBTQIA residents will be held on 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the William O. Beach Civic Hall. The event will feature several departments from city and county governments to help residents to engage with their governments and to share services that are available to that community.
clarksvillenow.com
Freddy’s opens second Clarksville location on Tuesday, this one on MLK Jr. Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is set to open a second location in Clarksville on Tuesday. This one will be in the Sango area at 900 Highway 76, or Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, near Publix. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the...
Nashville International Airport opens grand lobby to travelers
One unified terminal, a multi-story entrance, 12 new concessions and 14 additional security lanes: Tuesday marked the biggest change yet in the BNA Vision renovation at the Nashville Airport.
Nashville Parent
Three New Retailers to Open at Berry Farms
Tree new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin. Ludlow & Prime, SOCIETY Boutique and Sugaring NYC have announced new locations at Town Center at Berry Farms, the latest phase of the walkable, retail and residential community in Franklin. After its recent completion, Town Center has 331 residences, 27,182 square feet of retail space and ample parking.
clarksvillenow.com
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Valor Hall Conference & Event Center to present ‘My Funny Valentine’
OAK GROVE, KY – Valor Hall Conference & Event Center presents “My Funny Valentine,” a Valentine’s Day themed dinner and a comedy show. The Nashville Improv Factory will make their way up to Oak Grove to create scenes based on your suggestions. Just like the hit TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” with an added bonus of musical comedian Steve Goodie. He will entertain you with musical parodies and standup comedy. There will be cash door prizes as well as a photo booth.
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
clarksvillenow.com
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
clarksvillenow.com
Opal Frances Clark
A Funeral service for Opal Frances Clark, age 93, of Clarksville, will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Ken Haney will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
fox17.com
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
WKRN
Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway
Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on …. Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. East Nashville...
WKRN
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
clarksvillenow.com
Cohen Byrd DePriest Jr.
Cohen Byrd DePriest Jr., age 91, of Clarksville, passed peacefully on January 18th at Tennova Healthcare of natural causes. Byrd was born March 6, 1931, in Denver, TN the son of the late Cohen Byrd Sr. and Ruby Gladys Bogard DePriest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phillis M. DePriest, one son, David DePriest and one brother, Wayne DePriest. Also preceded by his first wife, Carmen Flores.
Comments / 2