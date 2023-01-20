ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

I.T. hiring event coming up at NetGreene Solutions in Clarksville

NetGreene Solutions, Clarksville’s fastest growing I.T. company, is expanding their technical force and has an immediate need to hire qualified technicians. For a hiring incentive, NetGreene is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to all new hires. Immediate job openings:. Field Service IT Support – Tier 1 (view job...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Joint City-County LGBTQIA informational forum to be held Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – An informational forum for LGBTQIA residents will be held on 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the William O. Beach Civic Hall. The event will feature several departments from city and county governments to help residents to engage with their governments and to share services that are available to that community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Three New Retailers to Open at Berry Farms

Tree new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin. Ludlow & Prime, SOCIETY Boutique and Sugaring NYC have announced new locations at Town Center at Berry Farms, the latest phase of the walkable, retail and residential community in Franklin. After its recent completion, Town Center has 331 residences, 27,182 square feet of retail space and ample parking.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Valor Hall Conference & Event Center to present ‘My Funny Valentine’

OAK GROVE, KY – Valor Hall Conference & Event Center presents “My Funny Valentine,” a Valentine’s Day themed dinner and a comedy show. The Nashville Improv Factory will make their way up to Oak Grove to create scenes based on your suggestions. Just like the hit TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” with an added bonus of musical comedian Steve Goodie. He will entertain you with musical parodies and standup comedy. There will be cash door prizes as well as a photo booth.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Joseph E. Foley

(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
RADCLIFF, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Opal Frances Clark

A Funeral service for Opal Frances Clark, age 93, of Clarksville, will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Ken Haney will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two train cars overturn in Christian County

Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
PEMBROKE, KY
fox17.com

Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway

Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on …. Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. East Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Cohen Byrd DePriest Jr.

Cohen Byrd DePriest Jr., age 91, of Clarksville, passed peacefully on January 18th at Tennova Healthcare of natural causes. Byrd was born March 6, 1931, in Denver, TN the son of the late Cohen Byrd Sr. and Ruby Gladys Bogard DePriest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phillis M. DePriest, one son, David DePriest and one brother, Wayne DePriest. Also preceded by his first wife, Carmen Flores.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy