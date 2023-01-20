Read full article on original website
Troy catches fire, Warhawks struggle as Trojans down ULM, 77-54
TROY, Ala. – Troy shot a blistering 60 percent from the field in the second half, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, while limiting ULM to 26 second-half points as the Trojans pulled away for a 77-53 win Saturday afternoon at Trojan Arena. “They hit a bunch of threes (13)...
Louisiana Tech falls to hot-shooting Blue Raiders
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech could not make it two straight games of overcoming double-digit deficits, falling to a hot-shooting Middle Tennessee by a score of 68-51 on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) had one of its worst offensive...
Lewandowski, Grice promoted to full-time assistant football coaches at ULM
MONROE, La. – Third-year ULM head football coach Terry Bowden announced Monday, Jan. 23 the promotion of a graduate assistant coach and an analyst to full-time positions, with Davis Lewandowski named tight ends coach and Cody Grice hired as defensive line coach. The 26-year-old Lewandowski spent the last three...
