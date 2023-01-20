Carbondale Public Library hosts an Adult Creative Writing Workshop on the first Thursday of each month from 5:30-7pm. Join the fiction writing group for adults of all ages for craft discussions, writing prompts, and feedback on stories. Any genre of fiction and all experience levels are welcome. Feel free to bring a page to read aloud. Registration is not required. See their website for more information. https://carbondalepubliclibrary.org/event/adult-fiction-writers-workshop-2-2/2023-01-05/

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO