SIU celebrating Black History Month in February with guest speakers and more
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Black History Month commemoration in February will feature a wide variety of events, including special guest speakers and an impactful trip for students. This year’s theme is “Power of Black Resilience,” and most events are free and open to the public.
WSIU Almanac 1.24.23
Carbondale Public Library hosts an Adult Creative Writing Workshop on the first Thursday of each month from 5:30-7pm. Join the fiction writing group for adults of all ages for craft discussions, writing prompts, and feedback on stories. Any genre of fiction and all experience levels are welcome. Feel free to bring a page to read aloud. Registration is not required. See their website for more information. https://carbondalepubliclibrary.org/event/adult-fiction-writers-workshop-2-2/2023-01-05/
Acclaimed playwright Christian Moe passes away
The southern Illinois arts community is mourning the loss of a national leader in theater and writing. Christian Moe passed away Saturday after a series of illnesses. He was 93. Moe was a member of the faculty in SIU's Theater Department for decades, and served as its Chair for seven...
Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)
Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
Snowfall totals ranged from 1 to more than 9 inches across the region
Snowfall totals varied widely across the region following the winter storm that moved through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Paducah reports the heaviest snow fell in the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southwestern Illinois. Ellsinore, Missouri measured 9.4 inches, Marble Hill, Missouri checked in with 7.5...
SIU’s Valentine’s Day Craft Sale invites public, vendors
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Valentine’s Day Craft Sale at Southern Illinois University Carbondale offers a great opportunity to find a special gift for your loved ones or yourself. The popular event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14, in the Art Gallery, located on the...
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
WSIU Almanac 1.25.23
On Saturday, February 4, Marion Carnegie Library will host Take Your Child to the Library Day from 10 am to 4 pm. Parents and families are encouraged to bring their children to MCL – located at 206 S Market Street in Marion – to celebrate the event with a special Builder’s Club session and commemorative bookmarks.
State Police investigate Carbondale shooting death
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Carbondale this weekend. Carbondale Police reported they were called out just before 1:30 Saturday morning, to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, but released little information about him at that time.
Two arrested after gunfire at a Marion hotel
Two people have been arrested for firing shots last week at the Quality Inn in Marion. The Marion Police received a 911 call on January 19 because of reports of gunfire at the hotel. Officers responded to the a hotel room and could hear several people talking and laughing inside...
