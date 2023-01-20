ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneaker Ball to support girls athletics

 5 days ago

An evening of family fun at the 2023 Sneaker Ball Dance will raise funds to support the athletics program for Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley .

The event at Emory Valley Center , 723 Emory Valley Road, is set for Feb. 11. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, or $50 for a family of four.

Tickets include a walk down the red carpet, fun appetizers, endless photos at a themed backdrop, and a live disc jockey, according to information from organizers. There will also be a sneaker contest and silent auction with items from local businesses.

If you cannot attend, consider sponsoring a child ($20), a family of 4 ($50) or donating an item for the silent auction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (865) 482-4475.

