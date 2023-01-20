Sneaker Ball to support girls athletics

An evening of family fun at the 2023 Sneaker Ball Dance will raise funds to support the athletics program for Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley .

The event at Emory Valley Center , 723 Emory Valley Road, is set for Feb. 11. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, or $50 for a family of four.

Tickets include a walk down the red carpet, fun appetizers, endless photos at a themed backdrop, and a live disc jockey, according to information from organizers. There will also be a sneaker contest and silent auction with items from local businesses.

If you cannot attend, consider sponsoring a child ($20), a family of 4 ($50) or donating an item for the silent auction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (865) 482-4475.

