KIMA TV
'I'm absolutely scared,' locals react to chilling random shooting that leaves 4 dead
There have been more mass shootings than there's been days across America. And today's fatal shooting has many in Yakima afraid as violence continues to pervade across the community. But what defines a mass shooting?. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is an incident where four or...
KIMA TV
SROs say overdoses are happening at schools and most staff aren't trained on how to help
YAKIMA -- Recently, children in Yakima schools have had to be saved by Narcan after nearly dying from a fentanyl overdose. Local school resource officers (SROs) are trained to handle those situations, but they say school staff aren't. "Unfortunately, I got kids that come to school high and don't care...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
KIMA TV
SWAT, sheriffs, police in area of closed roads, standoff with suspected Circle K shooter
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Department is closing some roads in the East Valley area for an "undetermined amount of time." They do not say whether it is connected to the Circle K shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Roads closed include:. All of University Parkway between...
KIMA TV
Animal advocates offer solutions to the Yakima City Council on influx of strays
"We can't adopt our way out of this." says Janine Sutton, a member of the Underground Community Cat Rescue of Yakima. The talk of stray cats made for a long discussion at Tuesday's Yakima city council meeting. During public comment, Sutton spoke out and highlighted the current issue. Sutton explains,...
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
KIMA TV
Bomb squad resolves reports of a suspicious object on N 1st Street
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima police is now closing N 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. The suspicious object is described as being a cylindrical object wrapped in tape. The Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team has been called in to respond.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
KIMA TV
Court documents reveal names, details about Circle K shooting victims
YAKIMA, Wash. -- KIMA has learned the identities of the three victims in the Circle K shooting early Tuesday morning. 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett was shot and killed in his car next to a gas pump and sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents. Officials attempted first-aid, but quickly learned...
FOX 11 and 41
KIMA TV
Dropping State BAC limit would change who is considered intoxicated
YAKIMA-- It can get very busy on the weekends at the Bier Den in Yakima. For the server, it can be very stressful trying to serve and look for people who have had too much to drink. "You cant stand here and monitor every single person all the time," she...
KIMA TV
Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
Here’s what to expect from MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is now part of the MultiCare Health System, which is planning to invest more than $100 million to improve local healthcare. “MultiCare is a community-based not for profit health system, headquartered here in the great state of Washington,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said. “We’ve been interested in being here for a number of...
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
KIMA TV
Major construction on I-82 for the East-West Corridor project set to start this year
The East-West Corridor project is going strong. According to Yakima County Engineer Matt Pietrusiewicz, they are set to get approval in May, as they are finalizing their National Environmental Policy Act document. Pietrusiewicz says, "Well the next immediate steps is finish up the environmental and then go out to bid...
ifiberone.com
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children
QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
