Related
Can You Deduct Estate Planning Fees From Your Tax Bill?

If you wonder whether estate planning fees are tax deductible, you aren't alone. Many people look for ways to minimize their tax liability when tax season rolls around. Deducting certain expenses can be a great way to save some money on your tax bill. Article continues below advertisement. Estate planning...
12 Million Americans Get Another Tax Refund — Who Qualifies?

If you qualified for a tax break on unemployment benefits for the 2020 tax year, you may be among the 12 million Americans getting new refunds. The Internal Revenue Service announced in a press release last week that it had completed corrections to 2020 tax returns. Here's why you might get one of the IRS's 12 million tax refunds for 2020.
How Far Back Will the IRS Go for Unfiled Taxes? Surprising Answer

By law, individuals who earn an income that exceeds the standard deduction are required to file an annual income tax return. Sadly, not everyone is able to get their returns filed in time to meet the IRS tax filing deadline, and often resort to skipping a year or even a few years. So, how far back will the IRS go for unfiled taxes?
Multiple Funeral Expenses Are Tax Deductible — See What Estates Qualify

If you paid some or all of the costs associated with holding a funeral in the last year, you’re probably wondering if the funeral expenses qualify as a deduction on your federal income tax return. Although inflation hasn’t quite struck the funeral industry as hard as it has hit others, funeral services are still quite costly.
