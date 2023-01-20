ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

Local man helping flood efforts in California

By Sara Rooney News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TANGz_0kLonVDe00

A Cameron, Missouri, resident is lending a hand to those in need on the West Coast.

Richard Doornink is volunteering with the Red Cross in California where the state has suffered from severe weather since the beginning of the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Worker pinned by a steel beam inside a Kansas City warehouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Incoming snow and lots of cold (TUE-1/24)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another snow maker is coming into the KC region overnight. It won’t be a big storm for us in the metro, with likely even less snow across areas toward the north. We remain more or less on the northern edge of the storm itself,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 23rd, 2023

(Statewide) -- Missouri’s flu cases continue to be widespread but are declining. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says overall, flu-like illness has declined to what is considered a low category. State data shows about 14-hundred cases reported in the latest report, compared to the previous week’s 35-hundred cases. Eastern Missouri has the most cases, followed by southwest Missouri. The age group getting hit with the flu the most is ages 5-24 and then 25-49. (Statewide) -- Missouri’s elk numbers continue to grow. Jason Isabel, with the State Department of Conservation, says the department, in association with several others, have been working hard to bring elk back to the state. Isabel tells Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph that the state currently has between 275 and 300 elk and the goal is to get the population to around four or five hundred. Missouri brought back elk hunting three years ago. Isabel also says they are great for tourism.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
tourcounsel.com

Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

MoDOT issues notice ahead of Wintry Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest. Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
2K+
Followers
228
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy