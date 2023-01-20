ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Warn of Scam Involving Xfinity Comcast

The Manitowoc Police Department is warning citizens of a scam involving Xfinity Comcast. According to Sargent Paul Krock, scammers have been contacting individuals through email and phone calls and claiming to be an Xfinity representative. The scammer then offers a discount on Xfinity Comcast services once the victim provides the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

cwbradio.com

Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29

A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Asks for Community Help in Two Vehicle Crash Investigation

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the community’s help as they investigate a two-vehicle crash. The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. According to the police report, a grey Dodge Neon was traveling Westbound on Waldo Blvd....
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Weill Center Warns of Scam Involving a 3rd Party Website

The Stefanie H. Weill Center in Sheboygan is warning patrons of a scam involving a 3rd party website. This unnamed website is charging much more for tickets to shows at the downtown Sheboygan theater than they are supposed to, and this action has been reported to the authorities. If you...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dang N. Vang, 44, Manitowoc, arson of building w/o owner’s consent as a repeater on 9/5/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with Manitowoc County case number 21CF595. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, job search or combination subject to agent’s approval; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred thirty five (135) days sentence credit. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program but not Challenge Incarceration Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 22-23, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday and Monday January 22-23, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Noon Rotary Names Manitowoc Officer, Citizens of the Year

The Manitowoc Noon Rotary has named their Officer and Citizens of the year. Police Chief Nick Reimer while on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week announced that Officer Bruce Tuma was named Officer of the year. Chief Reimer explained that Officer Tuma was selected because he “does a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

