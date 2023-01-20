Read full article on original website
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
Illinois Food Stamps Schedule: When Payments Hit Link Cards in February 2023
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture anti-hunger program that boosts the food budget of low-income households. The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, and participants can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
Massachusetts, Idaho, Virginia To Receive Up To $600 Stimulus Payments In February
The states of Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will be receiving up to $600 stimulus payments in February. These payments are intended to help the residents combat the rising inflation. This coming February, a few states in the U.S. will be receiving stimulus payments. Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will provide their...
Update on Stimulus Check 2023: Which States Have Them and How to Get Money
The Internal Revenue Service announced late in 2022 that many taxpayers might still get stimulus payments in 2023 or at the very least a rebate on prior years' tax returns. This includes around 25 million Californians who may be eligible. People in six other states may also be eligible.
Experts Still Confused About ‘Fireball’ Streaking Across Illinois Sky
I was Googling the Fireball "Whiskey" Liquor lawsuits that are happening across the country to see if anyone in Illinois was jumping onboard...I came across a different type of fireball, one that lit up the skies of Cola City, Illinois last summer and it still hasn't been explained. ABC7Chicago. Ok...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/25/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and many more expected. After the ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic guns was approved and signed into law by the Governor, opponents promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up. The Illinois Gun Rights Alliance, representing gun stores around the state, and the Gun Owners of America both filed lawsuits yesterday. Plus some 1,700 regional plaintiffs are part of a White County case that will have a hearing this morning in Carmi, involving current State Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg. More lawsuits and challenges are expected.
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Illinois QC to get new area code: 861
The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday
MIDWEST (WIFR) - Circle K is offering a major discount for customers in Illinois on Friday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 300 Circle K stores across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will offer 40 cents of fuel at the pump. “We hope the additional savings will make it...
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed
Somebody in Illinois is over a million dollars (before taxes) richer than they might even realize: an Illinois Lottery Lotto ticket, with a draw date of March 1, 2022, is worth $1,000,000.00. Time is running out for this windfall, however. According to the Illinois Lottery,
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
