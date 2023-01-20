If they are going to make cuts, first start with cutting the pay to all in Congress, then cut the medical, pharmaceutical insurance they receive, last but not least cut there retirement pensions to the same as what the working class receives. Once they accomplish that then put term limits on all of Congress.
Pres. Biden should tell McCarthy he will agree to a meeting. Then when assembled he should start out by saying he will not agree to anything that harms citizens which would greatly narrow the choices. Second he should say he believes the path to fiscal responsibility goes directly through the Treasury Dept and IRS and is predicated on their ability to collect taxes due which should greatly work in clearing our debt. Then he can give McCarthy the chance to speak his piece. Who wants to guess McCarthy would have a hard time countering that position, especially since they had no problem raising the debt ceiling when Trump was in charge, and Trump's tax cuts caused a huge raise in the deficit?
Manchin loves the attention. Bet West Virginia would like a little of federal money to rebuild infrastructure and bring in jobs and training for new job skills. I can't think of a single thing he has done for his state. One of the poorest states in America yet he is extremely wealthy with all his perks and lobbyist monies.
