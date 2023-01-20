ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
MLive.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5 on any event and get $200 instantly

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a great offer for Ohioans with the sports betting laws making it legal to bet on sports from around the world....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
MLive.com

Rihanna’s Fenty Super Bowl gear is ready before the big game

Rihanna fans, get ready for the Super Bowl’s halftime show in February. Although Rihanna will be hosting the much-anticipated halftime show next month, you can get your Rihanna Super Bowl Fanatics gear right now. Rihanna and Fanatics have teamed up to present Rihanna FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Superbowl jerseys, sportswear and more. Watch the Super Bowl game decked out in the Rihanna and Fanatics collaboration.
MLive.com

Emoni Bates ranked in Top 50 best available players for 2023 NBA Draft

YPSILANTI – After years of speculation, debates and hype, Emoni Bates is finally eligible for the NBA Draft. The 18-year-old Ypsilanti native and Eastern Michigan sophomore could hear his name called when the draft begins on June 22. While Bates is no longer considered the top player in the...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions upgrading turf at indoor practice facility, too

ALLEN PARK -- While Ford Field drew headlines for the quality of its playing surface last season, players say their indoor practice field might have taken an even bigger toll on their bodies. Now the Detroit Lions are replacing that, too. Detroit is installing an artificial surface called CORE monofilament...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy