Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
MLive.com
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5 on any event and get $200 instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a great offer for Ohioans with the sports betting laws making it legal to bet on sports from around the world....
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
MLive.com
Rihanna’s Fenty Super Bowl gear is ready before the big game
Rihanna fans, get ready for the Super Bowl’s halftime show in February. Although Rihanna will be hosting the much-anticipated halftime show next month, you can get your Rihanna Super Bowl Fanatics gear right now. Rihanna and Fanatics have teamed up to present Rihanna FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Superbowl jerseys, sportswear and more. Watch the Super Bowl game decked out in the Rihanna and Fanatics collaboration.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates ranked in Top 50 best available players for 2023 NBA Draft
YPSILANTI – After years of speculation, debates and hype, Emoni Bates is finally eligible for the NBA Draft. The 18-year-old Ypsilanti native and Eastern Michigan sophomore could hear his name called when the draft begins on June 22. While Bates is no longer considered the top player in the...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions upgrading turf at indoor practice facility, too
ALLEN PARK -- While Ford Field drew headlines for the quality of its playing surface last season, players say their indoor practice field might have taken an even bigger toll on their bodies. Now the Detroit Lions are replacing that, too. Detroit is installing an artificial surface called CORE monofilament...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: The future looks bright at safety, but uncertain at cornerback
Now that the Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season, MLive is handing out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Defensive backs. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Defensive line. DEFENSIVE BACKS. Starters: CB Jeff Okudah,...
