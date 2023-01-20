Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Related
WBKO
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
WBKO
Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in Ky., Ind. for Monterey Park victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff at state office buildings in honor and remembrance of the 10 people killed and 10 others injured in a shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 22. Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear and Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the order...
WBKO
Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant. On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a...
WBKO
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
WBKO
This week’s JA People of Action features Gerald Printing Owner Joe Davis
This week’s JA People of Action features Gerald Printing Owner Joe Davis, General Manager and Vice President John Mazeika, Sales Manager Randy Reece and Account Representative Drew Guffey. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky is thankful for a long standing partnership with Gerald Printing and for the support they have always provided to the organization. “We are so pleased to partner with Junior Achievement as they continue to prepare young people with the skills needed to be successful,” said Gerald Printing Sales Manager Randy Reece. “Gerald Printing is so fortunate and grateful to our community, and we like to give back where we can. What better way to do that than to support JA, which so positively impacts the lives of future leaders in this community.”
WBKO
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of “workplace violence” at two Northern California mushroom farms, officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in just over a week. Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked...
WBKO
Stevie Nicks performing in Louisville for 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 tour. According to a release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought starting Friday at...
WBKO
Local real estate market breaks records in 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local real estate market continues to set records with $1,116,326,685 in total sales volume in 2022. This volume includes all real estate sold, residential, land, commercial, and multi-family. The previous record was set last year, a signal of continuing growth for the local market.
Comments / 0