This week’s JA People of Action features Gerald Printing Owner Joe Davis, General Manager and Vice President John Mazeika, Sales Manager Randy Reece and Account Representative Drew Guffey. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky is thankful for a long standing partnership with Gerald Printing and for the support they have always provided to the organization. “We are so pleased to partner with Junior Achievement as they continue to prepare young people with the skills needed to be successful,” said Gerald Printing Sales Manager Randy Reece. “Gerald Printing is so fortunate and grateful to our community, and we like to give back where we can. What better way to do that than to support JA, which so positively impacts the lives of future leaders in this community.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO