Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video
The YSL rapper’s mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. The video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms, and two wet bars.
Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, prosecutors say
Fulton County prosecutors allege that Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants, handed him a Percocet pill in o...
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL’s Tick Takes Plea Deal, Claims Young Thug Was Mad He Didn’t Beat Or Shoot Victim
Tick is Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to take a plea deal instead of facing the court in YSL’s RICO case. YSL’s Tick reportedly made some damning accusations towards crew frontman Young Thug during a hearing on Thursday (December 29th). He accepted a plea deal in favor of facing trial, which makes him the eighth YSL affiliate to do so. While in court, Tick accepted the plea deal and offered details about Thugger’s attitude towards other YSL members. According to Tick, the “Digits” MC chastised his crew in a group chat for not beating or shooting a victim.
Complex
Video Allegedly Shows Young Thug Being Handed Percocet by Co-Defendant in Courtroom
Young Thug might be facing more legal problems. According to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, the 31-year-old born Jeffery Lamar Williams is accused of making a hand-to-hand drug exchange during his ongoing RICO trial. Seiden shared court surveillance footage of the alleged transfer between Thug and co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Investigators say...
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Two men charged for October murder of aspiring rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear what led police to the suspects.The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office Thursday and each was charged with murder, police said.The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O'Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include "Roll Call" from 2015, "Throw It Up" in 2017, and this year's "Gangbangin."
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Popculture
TLC Star Arrested on Robbery and Assault Charges
Former Unexpected star Matthew Blevins, infamous for getting two girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky and is currently being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor assault. Blevins was booked on Dec. 28 by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to Starcasm. He posted his bond on Dec. 30 and was released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6. He is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Blevins' booking information and court records, per Starcasm. While the specific allegations against Blevins are still pending, these are the Kentucky statutes describing the charges:
Young Thug surprised by courtroom pill handoff, attorneys say
Attorneys for Atlanta rapper Young Thug say their client was stunned when a co-defendant walked up and handed him a pres...
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been Found
On the evening of March 31, 2014, then 9-year-old Wille Myrick was outside his home in Atlanta, Georgia playing with his pet chihuahua. The little boy noticed some money laying near a tree. He walked over, bent down to pick the money up, and was suddenly snatched into a four-door Honda Civic by an unknown man.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Alleged Courtroom Drug Deal Video Has Twitter Questioning Everything
Thugger’s attorney, Keith Adams, claims that the rapper was unaware of his co-defendants plans. Young Thug has spent the majority of the last year behind bars. Ahead of the YSL RICO trial’s official start earlier this month, several of his co-defendants (including Gunna) copped plea deals for themselves. This leaves the label’s head to face the music from the judge chiefly on his own. Unfortunately, a recent courtroom incident has left some speculating on whether the So Much Fun hitmaker will walk away as a free man.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18