WSFA
Montgomery school board votes down charter school application
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted against adding a new charter school. Leaders with I Dream Big Academy met with the board Tuesday evening for a special called meeting about their application. After about 50 minutes of discussion and questions from leaders, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown recommended the board not accept the proposal.
Greenville Advocate
Greenville native Annsley Wallace awarded over $2.5 million in scholarships
Anyone who has been to The Heart of the Home Antiques in Fort Deposit already may be familiar with Annsley Wallace. The Hooper Academy senior is hard to miss; with her helpful spirit, bright smile, and can-do attitude, attributes she implemented to earn 43 college scholarships totaling $2,591,862. Jennifer Adams,...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
Greenville Advocate
United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict
United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
alabamanews.net
Community Remembers Stephanie Stone
Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
Greenville Advocate
Butler County Commission approves health coverage for retirees
In the Butler County Commission meeting held Jan. 10, the commission voted 3-1 to approve a healthcare benefits package offered for employees of the county who retired at the age of 55 with 10 years of service. The majority of the commission sought to amend this policy so that it...
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person
The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
lowndessignal.com
Life expectancy in Lowndes: County ranked third for shortest life expectancy, attributed to chronic health concerns
Editor’s note: The following report is the first of a four-part series of articles highlighting lowered life expectancy rates in Lowndes County. Part 1 outlines leading contributing factors to the lowered life expectancy in the county. Lowndes County citizens experience an average life expectancy of 70.3 years — 4.5...
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
WSFA
Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams in 2019 has filed a motion to have his trial moved. According to court records, the motion, which was filed Sunday, is seeking to have William Chase Johnson’s trial moved due to extensive media coverage of the crime.
wdhn.com
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
wvtm13.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
wdhn.com
Late-night shooting in Pike Co. claims the life of one; sends one to a Dothan hospital
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — One is in custody following a deadly Saturday night shooting in Troy that left one dead and sent one to the hospital. Troy Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in Troy just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
thebamabuzz.com
Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group
Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
WSFA
Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the pedestrian, a man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was uninjured. The roadway was closed...
