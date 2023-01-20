ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

WSFA

Montgomery school board votes down charter school application

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted against adding a new charter school. Leaders with I Dream Big Academy met with the board Tuesday evening for a special called meeting about their application. After about 50 minutes of discussion and questions from leaders, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown recommended the board not accept the proposal.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville native Annsley Wallace awarded over $2.5 million in scholarships

Anyone who has been to The Heart of the Home Antiques in Fort Deposit already may be familiar with Annsley Wallace. The Hooper Academy senior is hard to miss; with her helpful spirit, bright smile, and can-do attitude, attributes she implemented to earn 43 college scholarships totaling $2,591,862. Jennifer Adams,...
GREENVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
TROY, AL
Greenville Advocate

United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict

United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Community Remembers Stephanie Stone

Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Butler County Commission approves health coverage for retirees

In the Butler County Commission meeting held Jan. 10, the commission voted 3-1 to approve a healthcare benefits package offered for employees of the county who retired at the age of 55 with 10 years of service. The majority of the commission sought to amend this policy so that it...
WSFA

Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person

The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams in 2019 has filed a motion to have his trial moved. According to court records, the motion, which was filed Sunday, is seeking to have William Chase Johnson’s trial moved due to extensive media coverage of the crime.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group

Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the pedestrian, a man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was uninjured. The roadway was closed...
MONTGOMERY, AL

