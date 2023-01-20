SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A Christmas Day cold snap caused the pipes to burst at the Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan. Damage from ice and water affected all four floors of the building and forced the closure of the museum until repairs can be made. A Taproom Takeover at 3 Sheeps Brewery will be a family friendly event to raise funds to help open the museum doors again.

