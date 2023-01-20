Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Number of Wisconsinites receiving updated COVID-19 booster shot continues to inch up
MADISON (WLUK) -- More than 1.12 million Wisconsin residents have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot this season. The state Department of Health Services' weekly report shows that is 19.2% of the state's population. The week of Jan. 15, 15,793 doses of all COVID-19 vaccines were administered. That was...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID cases hold steady, deaths increase over the weekend
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases held steady over the weekend, while the seven-day average of deaths increased. The first Department of Health Services report of the week showed 587 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. The seven-day average was at 536, the same level as on Saturday and slightly above Sunday's 529.
Fox11online.com
Evers lays out promises, plans for compromise during State of the State address
MADISON (WLUK) -- From renewing campaign promises to pledging to find common ground with the Republican Legislature, Gov. Tony Evers laid out his plans for the future during his 2023 State of the State address Tuesday night. State lawmakers and leaders met in the state capitol building Tuesday night to...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin lawmakers respond to Evers' State of the State address
MADISON (WLUK) -- It didn’t take long for members of the Wisconsin state legislature to weigh in after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivered his fifth state of the state address Tuesday night. State Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-54th District, says the speech laid out a solid foundation for the Evers'...
Fox11online.com
Evers to give 5th State of the State address, detail his hopes for Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- On the eve of Gov. Tony Evers' fifth State of the State address, some lawmakers are preparing themselves for what to expect. "Usually the governor's state of the state address is a little bit more of a wish list than grounded in reality," State Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area
(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
Fox11online.com
Evers to promise tax relief, call for spending some of surplus in State of the State
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers will promise lower taxes -- but he will also call for spending some of Wisconsin's nearly $7 billion budget surplus in Tuesday's State of the State address. Evers' office released excerpts of the speech Tuesday. "When we deliver tax relief -- and we will...
Fox11online.com
Halfway through winter season; How different is it from last 3 winters?
(WLUK) -- This winter so far has been seemingly milder in terms of temperature and snow amounts but how does it compare to other Wisconsin winters?. Let's take a look at the average temperatures, precipitation and snowfall totals from the last three winters. The average temperatures have been above the...
Fox11online.com
Brillion falls short in 2nd half against Oostburg
Green Bay, WI--The Brillion girls led Oostburg by 17 at half in a matchup of top-10 teams in the state in Division 3 basketball, but were unable to hold on in the 2nd, as Oostburg comes back to win 52-47. Here are the rest of your scores from across the...
Fox11online.com
Taproom Takeover to benefit damaged children's museum
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A Christmas Day cold snap caused the pipes to burst at the Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan. Damage from ice and water affected all four floors of the building and forced the closure of the museum until repairs can be made. A Taproom Takeover at 3 Sheeps Brewery will be a family friendly event to raise funds to help open the museum doors again.
Fox11online.com
School, sports teams support families of teens in Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County continues to support those affected by the deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were a part of that crash and one has been confirmed dead by authorities. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch died Saturday...
Fox11online.com
Not guilty plea in Fond du Lac County fentanyl bust
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show. The...
Fox11online.com
Community comes together after deadly Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side of...
Fox11online.com
Dodge County rollover leads to power lines over road, OWI arrest
TOWN OF CALAMUS (WLUK) -- 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries of Madison was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 151 north of E. Salem Rd. just after 2:00 p.m. Aries was taken to the hospital. Power lines were damaged. They...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin hires Matt Mitchell to coach OLBs, special teams
MADISON (AP) — Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's staff. Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led...
Comments / 0