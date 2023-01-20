ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID cases hold steady, deaths increase over the weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases held steady over the weekend, while the seven-day average of deaths increased. The first Department of Health Services report of the week showed 587 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. The seven-day average was at 536, the same level as on Saturday and slightly above Sunday's 529.
WISCONSIN STATE
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area

(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Halfway through winter season; How different is it from last 3 winters?

(WLUK) -- This winter so far has been seemingly milder in terms of temperature and snow amounts but how does it compare to other Wisconsin winters?. Let's take a look at the average temperatures, precipitation and snowfall totals from the last three winters. The average temperatures have been above the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Brillion falls short in 2nd half against Oostburg

Green Bay, WI--The Brillion girls led Oostburg by 17 at half in a matchup of top-10 teams in the state in Division 3 basketball, but were unable to hold on in the 2nd, as Oostburg comes back to win 52-47. Here are the rest of your scores from across the...
BRILLION, WI
Taproom Takeover to benefit damaged children's museum

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A Christmas Day cold snap caused the pipes to burst at the Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan. Damage from ice and water affected all four floors of the building and forced the closure of the museum until repairs can be made. A Taproom Takeover at 3 Sheeps Brewery will be a family friendly event to raise funds to help open the museum doors again.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Not guilty plea in Fond du Lac County fentanyl bust

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show. The...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Dodge County rollover leads to power lines over road, OWI arrest

TOWN OF CALAMUS (WLUK) -- 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries of Madison was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 151 north of E. Salem Rd. just after 2:00 p.m. Aries was taken to the hospital. Power lines were damaged. They...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin hires Matt Mitchell to coach OLBs, special teams

MADISON (AP) — Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's staff. Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led...
MADISON, WI

