Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Photos shared on WhatsApp could soon look much better
WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users, making it among the most popular messaging apps worldwide. It is used for sending more than just messages, though. People also use it for sharing photos, videos, and, most importantly, memes and cat videos. To help minimize server load and save space on your phone, WhatsApp compresses all photos shared through it. The problem is that the resolution of the shared images is heavily reduced, limiting their usefulness. This could soon change in the future if the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android is anything to go by.
Snag a Galaxy S22 256GB for $700 right now, so long as you're not too picky about color
The S22 is the smallest and cheapest model of Samsung's 2022 Galaxy S lineup, but it still has a lot to offer including solid performance and a great camera system. It also has some features you just won't find on other phones in the range of its current sale price.
Leaked photos show how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like in stores
We're less than two weeks away from Samsung's Unpacked event, marking the arrivals of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. In line with previous Samsung smartphone releases, there are barely any secrets left about the new flagships in terms of their hardware at this point, while leaks have also given us an excellent idea about the cases/covers that may be sold alongside the Galaxy S23 trio. We're now being treated to yet another leak pertaining to Samsung's upcoming high-end phones, this time from Nicaragua, where a retailer has supposedly received inventory of the Galaxy S23 Ultra well ahead of the device's official unveiling.
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Galaxy A14 5G: Which budget phone is right for you?
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a midrange phone, so you'll pay more than the A14 5G; however, that extra money comes with great perks like a better camera system, more power and RAM, and a better display.
The best deal we've ever seen on the Ring Video Doorbell is one worth letting in
The wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell provides access to HD video, two-way audio, and instant notifications when motion is detected outside your door. Now available for the best price ever, it would be a shame not to switch out your old doorbell for this one.
Google’s making major changes to the way Android works in India
Google has come under the gun for anti-competitive practices in recent years. The United States Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit against the company over its digital ad dominance this week, following an earlier suit about alleged abuse of market share in the search segment. But it's not just Google's online presence facing legal scrutiny — the company's Android policies were deemed monopolistic in India, and now, major changes are in store for the world's largest mobile operating system.
OnePlus just confirmed a second 11-series phone launching next month
OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 11 for international markets at its event scheduled for February 7. While we know that the Buds Pro 2 earbuds will also accompany the phone, so far we had only been expecting that single handset. Now some new teasers point to the presence of a second phone, and rather than a OnePlus 11 Pro like you might be hoping for, it looks like some markets will instead be getting the upper mid-range OnePlus 11R.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera may be getting the upgrades it needs
With just over a week separating us from its official unveiling at Unpacked on February 1, anticipation around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is becoming palpable. Leaks have painted an increasingly clear picture of the new flagship lineup, with specs spilled, retail packaging revealed, and pricing plans made public. We even know a lot about the impressive new hardware being used to power the rear camera in the S23 Ultra, but we hadn't heard much about the all-important front-facing camera — that is, until now.
Pixel Launcher search is broken in Android 13’s latest release
Google tests out the best new Android features with QPR Beta builds exclusive to Pixel phones. However, beta builds are test mules and sometimes, they have bugs. The new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 is no different. It fixes problems with 5G connectivity and Bluetooth but also seems to include a bug triggered by the Pixel Launcher search, which makes the Pixel Launcher crash repeatedly, rendering nearly useless.
Android Auto’s 8.7 update is probably not the one you’ve been waiting for
Google has been working on an Android Auto redesign for years now. The new look first leaked in September 2021 before the company made it official at I/O 2022. The Coolwalk UI entered beta testing in November 2022, with the big G finally announcing a stable release in January this year. As it turned out, though, Google's rollout pace has been languid, with only some lucky users getting access to the new design weeks after the announcement. The company has now released Android Auto 8.7 to the public through the Play Store, but sadly, it does not bring the new Coolkwalk redesign.
Your new Samsung Galaxy S23 could be even easier to set up
Google's Fast Pair eliminates the hassle of setting up new Bluetooth accessories. You bring a compatible smartwatch or earbuds near your phone, and a dialog box will automatically pop up to initiate the pairing process. Fast Pair is so good that the company even brought the feature to Chromebooks, Android TVs, and smart home devices. Now, it looks like Google is expanding Fast Pair capabilities to include setting up a new Android phone, with the feature potentially debuting on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Samsung Wallet is now available in 8 more countries
In May 2022, Google optimized its payment platforms and converted the legacy version of Google Pay into Google Wallet. A month later, Samsung combined the best aspects of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into one app called Samsung Wallet. However, the availability of the Korean brand's latest creation was geographically limited. That's been gradually changing, and now Samsung Wallet is expanding to eight new markets around the world.
Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile
Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
Twitter Blue is now available on Android, just as expensive as on iPhone
Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it's just now going live for Android users, though you probably won't like the pricing.
Will the Galaxy S23 series mark an end to Exynos? Samsung's Texas-sized answer is 'no'
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discerning Galaxy and Pixel phone owners haven't been pleased with the performance of Samsung's Exynos SoC. So hasn't Samsung. Every generation, some achievement gap gets benchmarked onto the public record and the people who care (including those who notice above-average degradation over the long term) might steer their savings towards another phone brand, perhaps one with silicon fabricated by rival TSMC — basically the source for mobile APs at the moment. But despite regular failures and a number of recent strategic retreats on this front, Samsung remains committed to a $17 billion multi-year bet it can do better with a new factory in the United States.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers in 2023
When it comes to watching content or browsing the web, a tablet is one of the best devices to use, thanks to its larger screen. The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is one of the best cheap Android tablets you can buy right now. Of course, you didn't save money getting a good budget tablet just to have it damaged, and getting a case is the best way to protect it. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers.
Google TV ads are getting awful
Like it or not, Google TV devices like the new Chromecast dedicate a large portion of the primary view to promoting new content with big, eye-catching photos of shows and movies you might want to watch. But more than just pointing us to the latest shows on the services we already subscribe to, Google has also used this space for straight-up ads, and gone so far as to feature theatrical films that weren't yet available for streaming. Now the ads have somehow found a way to start getting even worse.
Microsoft Teams and Outlook were down hard, company examining issue
We rely on the internet for almost everything we do these days, and for all of us remote workers out there, a stable connection and functional services are even more important. That's why you'll quickly notice when something is wrong with the core services you use, and for many people, that was the case for Microsoft 365 for a few hours this week. The company has confirmed that its email service Outlook and its Slack competitor Microsoft Teams were experiencing issues. If you couldn't access them for a while, things should go back to normal right now.
120 days with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been about 99 too many
As generational improvements in traditional smartphones have slowed, folding phones have seemed to me like a more and more interesting avenue. Outside a Galaxy Z Fold 3 I had access to for about a week, though, I'd never spent much time with one. That is, until last year, when a confluence of deals meant I could get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a very appealing price point. But having used the Flip full-time for four straight months now, I'm surprised to find just how eager I am to get back to the world of boring, non-folding phones again.
