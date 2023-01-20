ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'We now get to move into work mode' | Shelby County Commission approves 3-month moratorium on Land Bank sales as residents say the process is unfair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, Shelby County commissioners unanimously approved a moratorium on the Land Bank. This resolution, passed 11-0, bars any purchases of land from the bank for 90 days. The county attorney's office defended the land bank purchase delay as legal - as commissioners and citizens debated the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Memphis police looking for suspect of Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they are looking for the suspect of a shooting that took place in the 3500 block of Bishops gate. MPD said on Jan. 23, that shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark. One man was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
One dead after single-car crash on Austin Peay Hwy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a single car crash on Austin Peay Hwy., just north of I-40. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the accident at 6:02 a.m. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, MPD said. All northbound lanes of Austin Peay Hwy....
MEMPHIS, TN
DeAndre Williams named AAC 'Player of the Week'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams was named American Athletic Conference player of the week after strong performances in two wins for the Memphis Tigers (15-5, 5-2). It was the first time he received the award in his career. Williams averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in the two wins....
MEMPHIS, TN

