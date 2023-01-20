MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they are looking for the suspect of a shooting that took place in the 3500 block of Bishops gate. MPD said on Jan. 23, that shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark. One man was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO