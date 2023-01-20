Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
‘Quarterback Hunter’ From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer
The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
Texas Longhorns News: New WR coach hire official, hoops is hot
Football coaching hires and hoops action for both programs once again dominated the headlines for the Texas Longhorns in the last 24 hours or so. Texas football got the news cycle underway in the last couple of days thanks to a pair of notable coaching hires. On Jan. 23, head...
Texas Basketball: 2 studs, 1 dud from offensive outburst vs. OK State
The second win in a row and fifth in the last six outings for acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 10 Texas basketball arrived at home in convincing fashion on Jan. 24. Texas downed head coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home at the friendly confines of the Moody Center in Austin to sweep the regular season series.
Texas Football: 5-Star Micah Hudson says UT is one of his ‘top schools’
Among the more interesting storylines concerning Texas football recruiting this week had to do with the visit schedule for the elite five-star Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson. The top-rated in-state wideout was originally on the visitor list for Texas’ Junior Day festivities this weekend. But it was...
Texas football offers uber-underrated 2023 DL Jonathan Davis
The newest offer to be handed out for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class came as a bit of a surprise over the weekend. Defensive line coach Bo Davis dug really deep to find his latest DL target in the 2023 class with the unranked and largely under-the-radar 6-foot-5 and 305-pound Lawrence County (MS) defensive lineman Jonathan Davis.
footballscoop.com
Texas reportedly set to hire local high school coach to key off-field role
Texas is set to hire Jahmal Fenner as its director of high school relations, according to Mike Roach of Horns247. He will replace Chris Gilbert, the former Lancaster High School head coach who joined Eric Morris's new North Texas staff as assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Fenner has...
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Lawmaker proposes $15K pay raise for Texas teachers
State Representative James Talarico is bringing forth a plan to give teachers in Texas the largest pay raise in state history.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when the skyscraper was announced in November 2022. What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital,...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Pflugerville & Hutto
Top Notch Hamburgers is coming to Hutto in 2023. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the new restaurants. Pflugerville:. Bars & Grills. 19109 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville. 512-956-5354.
