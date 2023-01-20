Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Penn State hires former NFL receiver Marques Hagans as wide receivers coach
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – One week after Penn State relieved wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, the program announced the hiring of a former NFL wide receiver. Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin announced that Marques Hagans has been hired as the program’s offensive recruiting...
Reid Shares Plan for Injured Mahomes at Wednesday Practice
The Kansas City quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated in walkthroughs and will practice with the team later today, despite his ankle injury. Reid said he expects Mahomes to do everything...
NFL Divisional Round MMQB: Bengals’ Lack of Respect, 49ers’ Defense Stars
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Zac Taylor, Fred Warner, Brandon Graham, Andy Reid and Chad Henne. Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Saquon Barkley
After completing the fifth year of his rookie deal, Saquon Barkley will hit free agency. The Giants have to re-sign, right?. The running back position doesn’t have a ton of superstars available on the free agent market, but there are a few names of interest … none more than Saquon Barkley. After two injury-plagued seasons, the superstar back remained healthy in 2022 and finished fifth in fantasy points at the position with 284 (17.6 PPG).
‘Drinking out of a fire hose’: Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s debut effort draws measured praise from GM Brandon Beane
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts.
‘We’ll do our best’: Bills GM hoping to bring back Edmunds, Poyer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Bills’ offseason gets underway, the team is hoping to bring back two of their biggest defensive pieces who are both free agents. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are both set to become unrestricted free agents this spring after the two of them headed up the Buffalo defensive unit this season.
Football World Reacts to Brett Maher’s Missed PAT vs. 49ers
The kicker’s spiral continued during Sunday’s divisional-round matchup in San Francisco. View the original article to see embedded media. Whatever Jerry Jones told kicker Brett Maher before Sunday’s game against the 49ers, it didn’t work. All eyes were on the Cowboys’ embattled kicker after Maher missed...
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Apologizes for Stiff-Arming Cameraman
A photojournalist posted a video of the incident from his perspective. Shortly after a photo of Mike McCarthy stiff-arming a cameraman went viral Sunday night, the Cowboys coach reached out to the photojournalist to apologize. Noah Bullard of KXAS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, posted a video of the...
Report: Sean Payton Set for Second Interview With Broncos
The former Saints coach is being considered by the Texans, Panthers and Cardinals as well. Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first...
Bettor to Pay Off Student Loans After $5 NFL Parlay Hits Big
An Indiana man hit a remarkable winning streak on the weekend’s NFL playoff games. An Indiana bettor went viral this weekend after a $5 parlay bet on the NFL netted him nearly $73,000. Cameron Craig’s four-part wager was placed on the first touchdown scorer of each divisional round playoff...
Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith
Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly. It can be hard to keep Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless straight. Both are former writers turned outsized TV personalities in a take-centric cable sports landscape—Smith for ESPN, Bayless for Fox. Both were on First Take together once upon a time. Both interface with the Cowboys frequently—Bayless as a lifelong fan, Smith as a highly visible hater.
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
In a state where college basketball is the top draw, there’s a growing none of its seven Division I men’s basketball programs making the Big Dance. Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
