Indiana's labor participation dawdles in new data as senators hear bill to help more parents work

New federal job market estimates show Indiana's tight labor market didn't really change significantly in December 2022. Indiana's unemployment rate increased by a fraction to 3.1 percent in December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary estimates released Tuesday. While the month-over-month increase is minor, it is a significant change from the state’s 2.2 percent unemployment rate in March 2022.
Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments

A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
Legislation to modernize Indiana's HIV laws clears House committee

People with HIV would no longer be subject to harsher criminal penalties under legislation that advanced out of a House committee Wednesday. If you put your bodily fluid or waste on someone – like, say, spitting on them – it’s a misdemeanor in Indiana. But laws passed decades ago said that if you know you have HIV, it becomes a felony.
