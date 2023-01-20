Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana's labor participation dawdles in new data as senators hear bill to help more parents work
New federal job market estimates show Indiana's tight labor market didn't really change significantly in December 2022. Indiana's unemployment rate increased by a fraction to 3.1 percent in December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary estimates released Tuesday. While the month-over-month increase is minor, it is a significant change from the state’s 2.2 percent unemployment rate in March 2022.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments
A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill lays out Indiana statewide energy plan, reliability requirements for utilities
Four years ago, Indiana formed a task force to come up with a statewide energy plan as the country transitions to more renewable energy and new technologies. Now a state House bill, HB 1007, aims to do just that. The bill cuts the amount of power utilities can buy from...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Legislation to modernize Indiana's HIV laws clears House committee
People with HIV would no longer be subject to harsher criminal penalties under legislation that advanced out of a House committee Wednesday. If you put your bodily fluid or waste on someone – like, say, spitting on them – it’s a misdemeanor in Indiana. But laws passed decades ago said that if you know you have HIV, it becomes a felony.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill would require labels for firefighting gear with PFAS, even though none are PFAS-free
A state House bill, HB 1341, wouldn’t allow Indiana fire departments to purchase gear unless it has a label stating whether or not it contains PFAS. The harmful chemicals are used in firefighters’ clothing and other equipment to keep them dry. Among other things, exposure to PFAS has...
