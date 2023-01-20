Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says he’ll use debt ceiling threat to push through his border security plan
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy said he will employ brinkmanship over the federal debt ceiling debate — threatening to allow the U.S. to default on its loans — to push through his border security plan that has been criticized by members of his own party for being too extreme.
KSAT 12
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez introduces legislation to support Robb victims’ families
AUSTIN – It has been eight months since the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24, 2022, and there’s a renewed push for legislation. Families of some of the victims drove to the state Capitol to stand with state Sen. Roland Gutierrez for Tuesday’s announcement. The proposal is...
KSAT 12
Texas leads lawsuit against Biden administration’s new immigration policy
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Biden administration, claiming a new immigration program the president announced last month that would allow 360,000 people a year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country is illegal.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
KSAT 12
In a border graveyard, volunteers exhume migrants’ bodies and search for their families
EAGLE PASS — Victoria Soto stood at the bottom of a grave earlier this month and carefully scratched dirt from the edges of a body bag, then scooped it into a bucket held by Amelia Konda, a Texas State University classmate. Behind them, two other students used a dustpan to loosen the dirt around another body bag.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
KSAT 12
US reinstates road, logging restrictions on Alaska forest
JUNEAU, Alaska – A federal agency said Wednesday it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging on the country's largest national forest in southeast Alaska, the latest move in a long-running fight over the Tongass National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021 announced that it was...
KSAT 12
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
NEW YORK – A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official who investigated Russian oligarchs has been indicted on charges he secretly worked for one, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The official was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer. Charles McGonigal, the...
